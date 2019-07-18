Haverford Trust Company Decreased By $539,710 Its Synchrony Finan (SYF) Position; Franklin Street Advisors Lowered Abbvie Com (ABBV) Stake

Haverford Trust Company decreased Synchrony Finan (SYF) stake by 29.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Haverford Trust Company sold 17,410 shares as Synchrony Finan (SYF)’s stock rose 13.29%. The Haverford Trust Company holds 41,440 shares with $1.32M value, down from 58,850 last quarter. Synchrony Finan now has $24.74 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $35.9. About 872,615 shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 2.71% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.72% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Provision for Loan Losses $1.4B; 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Appoints Trish Mosconi Executive Vice President, Business Strategy and Development; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO Says Tax Plan ‘Good for Us’ (Video); 11/05/2018 – New Study Demonstrates Feasibility of Novel Mechanical Sensor in Medtronic Micra Transcatheter Pacing System to Detect Atrial Contractions and Restore AV Synchrony; 10/05/2018 – Synchrony To Acquire Loop Commerce To Transform Digital Gifting; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-1 Card Abs; 05/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $37; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-1 Card Abs; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO Says Diversity Is Critical for Companies (Video); 11/04/2018 – CRATE-BARREL SELECTS SYNCHRONY FOR PRIVATE LABEL CARD CREDIT

Franklin Street Advisors Inc decreased Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV) stake by 2.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Franklin Street Advisors Inc sold 4,589 shares as Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV)’s stock declined 2.49%. The Franklin Street Advisors Inc holds 170,689 shares with $13.76M value, down from 175,278 last quarter. Abbvie Inc Com now has $101.31B valuation. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $68.53. About 1.91 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 30/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA®; 01/05/2018 – AbbVie Submits Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency for Investigational Treatment Risankizumab; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.87, EST. $1.79; BOOSTS FORECAST; 22/04/2018 – DJ AbbVie Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABBV); 30/04/2018 – Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC; 15/05/2018 – Rocks Springs Adds AbbVie, Exits Cigna, Cuts PRA Health: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials; 22/03/2018 – ABBV CITES MAGNITUDE OF EFFECT ACROSS MULTIPLE STUDY PARAMETERS; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 24/04/2018 – LILLY CEO IS `CONFIDENT’ OLUMIANT WILL REACH U.S. MARKET: BTV

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 7.61% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.92 per share. SYF’s profit will be $682.33M for 9.07 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.00% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Synchrony Finl had 7 analyst reports since January 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, January 30 report. The stock of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, February 14. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, January 24 by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $6.65 million activity. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $504,750 was bought by RAPP EDWARD J. 30,400 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $2.05M were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. Shares for $776,250 were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.21 EPS, up 10.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $2 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.27 billion for 7.75 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.27% EPS growth.

