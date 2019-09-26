Haverford Trust Company Cut Position in American Express Co (AXP) by $366,540; Union Pacific (UNP) Market Valuation Rose While Montecito Bank & Trust Decreased Stake

Haverford Trust Company decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 11.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Trust Company sold 2,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 23,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.95M, down from 26,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Trust Company who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $119.25. About 2.60M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 12/04/2018 – American Express Will Open Eleventh Location of The CENTURION® Lounge at Denver International Airport; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 Total U.S. Consumer, Small Business Card Member Loans $63B; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Total Expenses in US Consumer Services Were $2.5B; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Rev $9.7B; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH AIMIA AND AIR CANADA TO EXTEND AGREEMENT TO REMAIN PAYMENTS CARD PARTNER IN AEROPLAN REWARDS PROGRAM; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-1 Card Abs; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q EPS $1.86; EST. $1.71; 15/03/2018 – American Express Feb. Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 20/03/2018 – American Express Will Elevate Fraud Monitoring for Accounts That Might Have Been Impacted by Orbitz Attack; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Consumer Services 30-Days Past Due Loans 1.4% of Total

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 17.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust sold 1,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 9,538 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.61M, down from 11,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $164.29. About 2.63 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/15/2018 05:42 AM; 09/03/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC BELIEVES `COOLER HEADS WILL PREVAIL’ ON TARIFFS; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Operating Ratio 64.6%; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL, INTL INTERMODAL DRAGGING ON PRICING; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 225 LOCOMOTIVES IN STORAGE; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 22/03/2018 – Laughlin AF Base: Laughlin safety, Union Pacific caution drivers crossing railroads; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific CEO ‘Confident’ in Productivity Plans (Video); 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 15

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Synovus reported 59,401 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Putnam Fl Invest Management invested in 1.57% or 115,425 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.36% or 136,507 shares in its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.32% or 15,662 shares in its portfolio. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.69% or 1,200 shares. Moreover, Valley National Advisers has 1.28% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Cibc Asset Management invested in 0.09% or 87,192 shares. Hudson Bay Mngmt Limited Partnership invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has invested 0.55% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 2,133 were accumulated by Shine Inv Advisory Serv Inc. Capital Glob Invsts stated it has 6.74 million shares. Moreover, Fukoku Mutual Life Ins has 0.06% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). First Manhattan accumulated 404,141 shares. Meridian Invest Counsel owns 1,543 shares. Ohio-based Keybank Association Oh has invested 0.38% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 16.90 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $331.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Dividend Apprec Etf (VIG) by 4,158 shares to 8,882 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Us Treasury Bond Etf (GOVT) by 22,937 shares in the quarter, for a total of 427,106 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth Etf (IWF).

Haverford Trust Company, which manages about $5.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Floating Rate Bond E (FLOT) by 13,446 shares to 734,712 shares, valued at $37.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 27,892 shares in the quarter, for a total of 738,171 shares, and has risen its stake in U S Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.33 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.