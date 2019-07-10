Haverford Trust Company Cut Microsoft (MSFT) Position By $878,553; Junto Capital Management LP Lowered Microsoft (MSFT) Holding

Junto Capital Management Lp decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 15.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Junto Capital Management Lp sold 80,126 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 17.99%. The Junto Capital Management Lp holds 440,118 shares with $51.91M value, down from 520,244 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 1.48% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $138.47. About 5.12M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/04/2018 – PCL Construction and Microsoft are Building Smart; 24/05/2018 – PowerObjects Announces Platinum Sponsorship for Microsoft Business Applications Summit; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q COMMERCIAL CLOUD MARGINS WIDEN TO 57%; 09/03/2018 – KBR Takes Part in More than $32 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 07/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett called bitcoin “probably rat poison squared,” Berkshire Chairman Charlie Munger said trading in cryptocurrencies is “just dementia,” and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates told CNBC that he would bet against bitcoin if he could; 13/03/2018 – Major US Communications Company Expands Strategic Relationship With Determine, Inc. Through Market-Leading Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management; 29/03/2018 – PRESTARIANG – UNIT AWARDED CONTRACT BY LEMBAGA HASIL DALAM NEGERI MALAYSIA TO PROVIDE MICROSOFT SOFTWARE LICENCES, SERVICES FOR 38.2 MLN RGT; 31/03/2018 – U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Unveils Biggest Reorganization in Years as Myerson Out; 29/05/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers Presents New Rugged Tablet and IT Solutions for Productivity Gains in Port and Terminal Operations at TOC Europe

Haverford Trust Company increased Adr stake by 129,970 shares to 395,889 valued at $25.32M in 2019Q1. It also upped Visa In (NYSE:V) stake by 2,077 shares and now owns 12,885 shares. Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) was raised too.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity. 267,466 shares were sold by Nadella Satya, worth $28.35 million.

Among 13 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 12 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Microsoft had 20 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, March 25. Barclays Capital maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Thursday, April 25. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $15200 target. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Thursday, April 25. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $14300 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, January 31 by Nomura. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform” on Thursday, April 25. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Wednesday, April 17. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Deutsche Bank.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What To Know Before Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Moves -0.07%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/08/2019: MSFT,SYMC,AVGO,AAPL – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/05/2019: QCOM, BIDU, TM, NOK, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

