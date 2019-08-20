Haverford Financial Services Upped Stake in Coca (KO) by $615,158 as Stock Price Rose; As Kb Financial Group (KB) Valuation Declined, Trinity Street Asset Management Llp Raised Stake

Haverford Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Coca (KO) by 14.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc bought 13,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 106,093 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.97 million, up from 92,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $54.07. About 3.60 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 16/03/2018 – Business Report: Coca-Cola admits to microplastics in Kenyan sourced bottled water; 20/03/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE – ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AGREEMENT BETWEEN CO, NEW LASER MERGER, COCA-COLA COMPANY, EUROPEAN REFRESHMENTS – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – Monster, Coca-Cola Amend 2014 Transaction Agreement; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola announces its first-ever alcoholic drink; 29/03/2018 – Coca-Cola CEO: Warren Buffett Has Had a Profound Career; 12/03/2018 – Karra-Lee Gerrits: Rumor is that Coca-Cola is bringing a Japan convenience store (and karaoke booth) staple to the US market -; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES DR PEPPER SNAPPLE RATINGS TO BAA2; ASSIGNS RATINGS TO FUND KEURIG DR PEPPER TRANSACTION; 06/03/2018 – After Unanimous Strike Authorization Vote by Local 174 Swire Checkers, Hundreds of Swire Coca-Cola Employees at Four Teamster Locals Stand in Solidarity; 30/05/2018 – Arca Continental: Will Invest US$250M for First Coca-Cola Production Plant Built in the U.S. in a Decade; 31/05/2018 – Coca-Cola takes a sip of Japan’s alcoholic drinks business

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Kb Financial Group Inc (KB) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp bought 13,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 1.28M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.28 million, up from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Kb Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $32.31. About 100,247 shares traded. KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) has declined 25.25% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical KB News: 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Op Pft KRW1.227T Vs KRW886.84B; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Rev KRW10.427T Vs KRW9.635T; 12/04/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Net KRW968.39B Vs KRW887.59B; 27/04/2018 – KB Financial Group Inc. Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Haverford Financial Services Inc, which manages about $285.37 million and $278.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 1,410 shares to 27,029 shares, valued at $6.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Sys Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 19,656 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,229 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

