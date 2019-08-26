Haverford Financial Services Trimmed Its Oracle Sys (ORCL) Holding as Share Price Rose; As Landstar Sys (LSTR) Market Valuation Rose, Natixis Boosted Its Holding

Haverford Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Sys Corp (ORCL) by 12.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc sold 19,656 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 139,229 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.48M, down from 158,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Oracle Sys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $173.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $52.13. About 8.22 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 11/04/2018 – Amobee Launches Sales Accelerator Solution, Powered by Oracle Data Cloud, Helping CPG Marketers Measure Offline Sales Impact of; 14/05/2018 – Oracle: Oracle grew the fastest out of the top 10 #PaaS vendors in CY2016 as well as CY2017. Source: @IDC Public Cloud Serv…; 27/03/2018 – Oracle had previously sought $9 billion in damages; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES 4Q ADJ. REV. UP 1% TO 3%, EST. UP 3%; 14/03/2018 – Oracle to Break Down the Barriers to Creating Epic Customer Experiences at Modern Customer Experience 2018; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Java SE 10 Release Arrives; 30/04/2018 – Oracle Buys Vocado; 06/03/2018 – Defense Info: DISA grants provisional authorization at data impact level 5 to Oracle; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large deal proposals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples (@amir); 24/05/2018 – SuiteCentric Joins Oracle NetSuite Commerce Agency Program

Natixis increased its stake in Landstar Sys Inc (LSTR) by 123.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis bought 15,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.10% . The institutional investor held 28,358 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11M, up from 12,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Landstar Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $106.3. About 187,126 shares traded. Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has risen 2.18% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.18% the S&P500. Some Historical LSTR News: 10/05/2018 – LANDSTAR SYSTEM INC LSTR.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $110; 03/04/2018 – Landstar Raises Profit And Sales Outlook Given Continued Strength In Truckload Volume And Pricing — MarketWatch; 27/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SYSTEM INC LSTR.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within RCI Hospitality, Landstar System, Titan International, Key; 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q EPS $1.37; 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SEES 1Q REV. OF $1.03B TO $1.05B, EST. $963M; 25/04/2018 – LANDSTAR 1Q REV. $1.05B, EST. $1.03B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Landstar System Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LSTR); 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Raises 1Q View To EPS $1.35-EPS $1.40; 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q Rev $1.05B

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold LSTR shares while 114 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 39.24 million shares or 2.64% less from 40.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Limited Company reported 4,198 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 58,000 are owned by Denali Advisors Lc. Ameritas Inv Prns invested in 0.1% or 18,939 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 101,380 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & invested in 0% or 2,193 shares. The Germany-based Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Synovus accumulated 595 shares or 0% of the stock. Tower Capital Ltd Liability Company (Trc) accumulated 0.04% or 5,648 shares. Moreover, Shell Asset Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) for 13,000 shares. Vulcan Value Limited Liability invested 0% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Alps Advisors Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) for 3,665 shares. Menta Cap Lc reported 3,887 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Lc reported 0.01% stake. Citigroup holds 23,748 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Natixis, which manages about $15.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cincinnati Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CINF) by 14,029 shares to 2,497 shares, valued at $213,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI) by 5,803 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.18 million shares, and cut its stake in Peoples Utd Finl Inc (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership holds 44,521 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Linscomb Williams holds 0.12% or 25,609 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 7.36M shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Goelzer Invest Incorporated accumulated 39,865 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Research, California-based fund reported 2.21 million shares. 1.05 million are held by Mackay Shields Limited Company. Arizona State Retirement Sys accumulated 489,286 shares. Stephens Ar has invested 0.21% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Buckingham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 28,476 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Savant Cap Limited Liability Co owns 17,099 shares. Ameriprise Financial stated it has 10.03M shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. 8,097 are held by Aspen Invest Mngmt. The New York-based First Manhattan has invested 1.26% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Toronto Dominion Financial Bank owns 1.85 million shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Caxton Ltd Partnership has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.10 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Haverford Financial Services Inc, which manages about $285.37M and $278.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa In (NYSE:V) by 3,715 shares to 5,365 shares, valued at $838,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 13,120 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,664 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

