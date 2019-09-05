Haverford Financial Services Trimmed Its Mastercard (MA) Stake; Profile of 1 Analysts Covering Whitbread PLC (LON:WTB)

Haverford Financial Services Inc decreased Mastercard (MA) stake by 2.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Haverford Financial Services Inc sold 1,580 shares as Mastercard (MA)’s stock rose 9.46%. The Haverford Financial Services Inc holds 69,916 shares with $16.46 million value, down from 71,496 last quarter. Mastercard now has $290.27 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.14% or $5.99 during the last trading session, reaching $286.1. About 2.60 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS PROVISIONAL AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES TO BE ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q NET REV. $3.58B, EST. $3.25B; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with credit cards slightly dampened Mastercard’s quarterly growth, according to its earnings call; 09/03/2018 – PaymentsSource: Mastercard aligns its physical and digital operations, creates spinoff venture; 15/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES CHOON PHONG GOH TO BOARD; 21/05/2018 – APPLE: MASTERCARD CARD HOLDERS MAY NOT BE ABLE TO ADD CARDS; 16/05/2018 – IFC, Mastercard Foundation Extend Financial Inclusion for Millions in Africa

Among 4 analysts covering Whitbread PLC (LON:WTB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Whitbread PLC has GBX 5200 highest and GBX 52 lowest target. GBX 4925’s average target is 10.50% above currents GBX 4457 stock price. Whitbread PLC had 25 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Whitbread PLC (LON:WTB) rating on Thursday, June 13. UBS has “Neutral” rating and GBX 5000 target. The stock of Whitbread PLC (LON:WTB) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Barclays Capital. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of WTB in report on Monday, August 12 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Thursday, May 2. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 25 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, May 2. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by JP Morgan. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of WTB in report on Wednesday, May 1 with “Sector Performer” rating. HSBC maintained the shares of WTB in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Hold” rating. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, April 11 to “Equal Weight”. See Whitbread PLC (LON:WTB) latest ratings:

Another recent and important Whitbread PLC (LON:WTB) news was published by Cnbc.com which published an article titled: “Hedge fund managers at Sohn offer their top market picks – CNBC” on April 23, 2018.

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company has market cap of 5.91 billion GBP. The firm operates through two divisions, Premier Inn & Restaurants and Costa. It has a 2.19 P/E ratio. It operates approximately 760 hotels with 68,000 rooms in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, and Germany, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, and Table Table brands.

The stock increased 0.09% or GBX 4 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 4457. About 107,804 shares traded. Whitbread PLC (LON:WTB) has 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 35.41 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Haverford Financial Services Inc increased Visa In (NYSE:V) stake by 3,715 shares to 5,365 valued at $838,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Coca (NYSE:KO) stake by 13,373 shares and now owns 106,093 shares. Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was raised too.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. The insider Mastercard Foundation sold 23,850 shares worth $6.67M. 1,735 shares were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K, worth $468,603 on Monday, August 12. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon had bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560 on Wednesday, July 31.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Like Mastercard Incorporatedâ€™s (NYSE:MA) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mastercard begins halting card service in Venezuela – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is Visa Stock a Buy After Rising 34% in 2019? – The Motley Fool” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Rally Continues As Trade Talks Set – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Mastercard vs. PayPal – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Among 14 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mastercard has $32400 highest and $235 lowest target. $279.64’s average target is -2.26% below currents $286.1 stock price. Mastercard had 23 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, May 6 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, July 11 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Friday, April 26 with “Outperform”. Raymond James maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) rating on Wednesday, July 31. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $30800 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Robert W. Baird. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 25 report. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $30000 target in Thursday, July 18 report. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Thursday, May 2. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) earned “Buy” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, March 14. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, August 5 by Barclays Capital.