Haverford Financial Services Stake in United Technologies (UTX) Lowered as Market Value Declined; Facebook (FB) Shareholder Rothschild Capital Partners Has Lowered Its Holding by $2.18 Million

Haverford Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc sold 2,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 70,099 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.04 million, down from 72,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $129.22. About 3.10 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies Plans $15 Billion Five-Year U.S. Investment; 23/05/2018 – Ackman makes roughly $1 billion bet on Lowe’s; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.95 TO $7.15, EST. $7.07; 20/03/2018 – P&W to deliver spare A320neo engines soon to India’s lndiGo; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Board Will Conduct a Full Review of the UTC Portfolio; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies to Invest More Than $15B in R&D, CapEx in U.S. Over Next Five Years; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY EQUIPMENT ORDERS AT UTC CLIMATE, CONTROLS & SECURITY INCREASED 10 PERCENT ORGANICALLY; 02/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: UTC Set to Win EU Approval for $23 Billion Rockwell Collins Deal; 07/03/2018 – General Motors and Boeing declined 1.3 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively. United Technologies and Ford Motor slipped 1.1 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively

Rothschild Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 14.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Capital Partners Llc sold 13,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 76,680 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.78M, down from 89,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $550.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $185.41. About 11.15M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Facebook says up to 87 million users were affected by Cambridge Analytica scandal; 28/03/2018 – Investors rotated out of the technology sector, following an uproar over the alleged misuse of Facebook users’ data by political consultants Cambridge Analytica; 08/05/2018 – Tektronix Meets 3D Sensing Test Challenges with New Keithley Model 2606B System SourceMeter SMU; 24/04/2018 – Facebook earnings mean Facebook gets to talk about something besides Cambridge Analytica; 26/03/2018 – Letter to Facebook Signed by Attorneys General From 37 States and Territories; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – CO AND FACEBOOK EXPECT TO BEGIN TRIALS OF INTEGRATED SOLUTION MID-2019; 22/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Facebook’s Zuckerberg faces EU Parliament grilling; 20/03/2018 – ATTORNEYS GENERAL FOR MASSACHUSETTS, NEW YORK SEND LETTER TO FACEBOOK INC FB.O DEMANDING DOCUMENTS ABOUT CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA; 28/03/2018 – Tim Cook on Facebook’s data leak scandal: ‘I wouldn’t be in this position’; 16/04/2018 – Facebook Must Face Group Suit Claiming It Stole Biometric Data

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.80 billion for 16.07 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.76B for 23.89 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

