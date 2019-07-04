Haverford Financial Services Stake in Oracle Sys (ORCL) Decreased by $1.04 Million; Leavell Investment Management Boosted Dominion Res Va New (D) Stake by $857,736 as Valuation Rose

Haverford Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Sys Corp (ORCL) by 12.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc sold 19,656 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 139,229 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.48 million, down from 158,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Oracle Sys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $196.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $58.86. About 9.20 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 27/03/2018 – Oracle Redefines the Cloud Database Category with World’s First Autonomous Database; 27/03/2018 – U.S. APPEALS COURT REVIVES ORACLE’S ORCL.N BILLION-DOLLAR COPYRIGHT CLAIM AGAINST GOOGLE GOOGL.O; 10/04/2018 – ORACLE CORP: ORACLE CONSTRUCTION & ENGINEERING INNOVATIONS EMPO; 25/05/2018 – TucsonNewsNow: BREAKING: Avoid intersection of Oracle and Wetmore in #Tucson Motorcycle crash has closed several lanes. Only; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on healthcare, China; 06/03/2018 – Study Finds Precision Medicine Initiatives Active in Broader Spectrum of Disease Areas and Datasets, But Not Without Technologi; 15/05/2018 – New Oracle Billing Management and Revenue Features Help Cloud, Telco Providers Monetize Emerging Services; 23/04/2018 – Blu Coffee Distributors Brews Success in the Philippines; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Rev $9.77B; 14/03/2018 – Oracle to Break Down the Barriers to Creating Epic Customer Experiences at Modern Customer Experience 2018

Leavell Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Dominion Res Inc Va New (D) by 205.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc bought 11,286 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,791 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, up from 5,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Dominion Res Inc Va New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $78.11. About 2.14 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – “REMAIN CONFIDENT IN PROJECT APPROVALS AND ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH CONSTRUCTION AS SCHEDULED”; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, TERMINATED $500 MLN SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Above Midpoint of $3.80-$4.25 View; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – DOES NOT ANTICIPATE ANY REVENUE REDUCTIONS IN 2018 TO 2020 TIME PERIOD DUE TO FERC’S ACTIONS ON DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 24/04/2018 – Japan to Receive First LNG Cargo From Dominion’s Cove Point; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY- EXPECTS TO PRODUCE RESULTS THAT ARE ABOVE MIDPOINT OF REAFFIRMED FY 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80 TO $4.25 PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 30/04/2018 – MFS Utilities Fund Adds CMS Energy, Exits Dominion Energy; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS OF $0.77 PER SHARE

Haverford Financial Services Inc, which manages about $285.37 million and $278.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Productions (NYSE:DIS) by 6,665 shares to 77,366 shares, valued at $8.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 15,517 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,205 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 80,000 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Eagle Asset Management has 57,861 shares. Burns J W Ny invested in 38,744 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 4.41M shares. 11.10 million are owned by Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Mgmt Limited. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.28% stake. 45,883 were reported by Chickasaw Capital Mngmt Lc. Toronto Dominion Bancorp has 1.85M shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Private Ocean Limited Liability stated it has 6,602 shares. 2.26M are held by Scharf Ltd Liability. Johnson Invest Counsel owns 308,140 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Academy Cap Management Tx holds 4.37% or 351,188 shares. The Kentucky-based Farmers Bancorporation has invested 0.2% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 264,946 were accumulated by Ci Investments. Pitcairn Company owns 27,438 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37 billion for 20.73 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. World Asset Management Inc stated it has 52,198 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Rampart Investment Mgmt Communication Ltd Company holds 69,463 shares. Franklin Street Inc Nc has invested 1.3% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Duff Phelps Investment Management holds 1.47% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 1.27M shares. Norris Perne French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi reported 2,900 shares stake. Lpl Limited Liability Company reported 438,458 shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Lc holds 0.02% or 5,560 shares in its portfolio. Beacon reported 107,085 shares. Horan Cap Advsr Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 266 shares. New York-based Jefferies Gru Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Marco Invest Limited Liability has 16,345 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As accumulated 106,343 shares or 0% of the stock. Amica Retiree Med accumulated 3,050 shares or 0.21% of the stock. 70,976 were reported by Goelzer Management Inc. Bollard Grp Lc owns 1,635 shares for 0% of their portfolio.