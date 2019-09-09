Haverford Financial Services Raised Visa In (V) Holding; As Ares Cap (ARCC) Market Value Rose, Holder Brown Advisory Has Trimmed Position by $4.69 Million

Haverford Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Visa In (V) by 225.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc bought 3,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 5,365 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $838,000, up from 1,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Visa In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $392.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.08% or $5.73 during the last trading session, reaching $180.01. About 4.16M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Transactions Processed 29.3B; 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F; 28/05/2018 – Visa Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Jun. 4-5; 25/04/2018 – Visa Sees Fiscal 2018 Net Revenue Growth Low Double Digits on Nominal Basis; 10/05/2018 – Congress Pressuring Homeland Security to Boost the Visa Supply Soon; 19/04/2018 – Chile’s Visa Requirements Halt Haiti Influx, Ask for Skin Color; 25/04/2018 – VISA – EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEM, QTRLY OPERATING EXPENSES GREW 18% OVER PRIOR YEAR, PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY PERSONNEL AND MARKETING EXPENSES; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO DEMAND TOURIST VISA FROM HAITIANS ENTERING COUNTRY; 25/04/2018 – VISA CEO SAYS PAYPAL PARTNERSHIP GOING WELL, LOOKING TO EXPAND; 16/04/2018 – Visa Inc expected to post earnings of $1.02 a share – Earnings Preview

Brown Advisory Inc decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 14.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc sold 276,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 1.63 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.95 million, down from 1.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $18.96. About 1.04 million shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Two Ares XXXIIR CLO Classes After Reissue; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q Adj EPS 39c; 30/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Prelim Rtgs To 2 Classes From Ares XXXIIR CLO Ltd; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA PROFIT WARNING 29/05/2018 06:05; 23/03/2018 – BDCs win leverage cap increase after US$1.3trn budget signed; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Nine Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xxxiir Clo Ltd; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – A&R CREDIT FACILITY COMPOSED OF REVOLVING LOAN TRANCHE EQUAL TO $1.7 BLN AND TERM LOAN TRANCHE IN AN AMOUNT EQUAL TO $413.75 MLN; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q CORE EPS 39C, EST. 38C; 30/04/2018 – Ares CEO Arougheti Says Markets Have Become More Borrower Friendly (Video); 21/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Among Surprise Winners in Congress’ Spending Bill

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 36,325 are held by Eagle Asset. Northeast Financial Consultants invested in 6,956 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Argi Investment Ltd Liability stated it has 3,711 shares. Moreover, Ubs Oconnor Llc has 0% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 7,118 shares. 74,921 are owned by Metropolitan Life Ins. Confluence Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 6,746 shares. Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 43,691 shares. 12.87 million were reported by Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Sequent Asset Mngmt has 1,400 shares. Prelude Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Epoch Prtnrs has invested 1.3% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Com has invested 0.31% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Carmignac Gestion holds 2.25% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1.23M shares. Azimuth Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 111,656 shares or 1.17% of all its holdings. Lowe Brockenbrough And reported 47,853 shares or 1.05% of all its holdings.

Haverford Financial Services Inc, which manages about $285.37 million and $278.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 2,379 shares to 70,099 shares, valued at $9.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Sys Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 19,656 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,229 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH).

Analysts await Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.46 EPS, up 2.22% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.45 per share. ARCC’s profit will be $195.62 million for 10.30 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual EPS reported by Ares Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.12% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Delphi Mngmt Inc Ma has invested 1.63% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Wespac Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.74% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Keybank National Association Oh holds 0% or 47,975 shares. First Allied Advisory Inc owns 49,567 shares. New South Capital Management invested in 0.51% or 1.04M shares. Panagora Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 4,887 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0.04% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Bluemountain Cap Management Limited Liability Com owns 17,702 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sg Americas Limited Company has 76,170 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Private Advisor Gp Ltd Liability holds 121,815 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Punch And Associate Inv stated it has 511,680 shares. Moreover, Fmr Lc has 0% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Moreover, Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co has 0.42% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 32,504 shares. Arcadia Inv Mgmt Corporation Mi stated it has 900 shares.