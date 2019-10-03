Haverford Financial Services Raised Position in Dollar General (DG) by $540,810 as Stock Price Rose; Exchange Capital Management Holding in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Trimmed by $304,001

Exchange Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc sold 2,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 64,630 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.09M, down from 67,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $305.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $122.07. About 2.57 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing back in house; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT (IMPACT) ON TEVA’S 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest® Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute with Ranir; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Drives Sales with Premium Product; 19/04/2018 – P&G to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit — 2d Update; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute With Ranir; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Maintains Sees FY Organic Sales Growth 2%-3%; 19/03/2018 – P&G And IMS Sign A Commercial Agreement For Digital Advertising In 10 Latin American Countries; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From PG Electroplast Ltd

Haverford Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Dollar General Corp (DG) by 16.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc bought 4,006 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 28,265 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.82 million, up from 24,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Dollar General Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $157.38. About 697,321 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q Net $712.2M; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 27/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: One dead following shooting at northeast side Dollar General; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.95 TO $6.15; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL PLANS TO ADD MORE DIGITAL TOOLS, SERVICES; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N FY SHR VIEW $5.60, REV VIEW $25.44 BLN (NOT SHR VIEW $4.51, REV VIEW $23.54 BLN) — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES A CASH BENEFIT OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN IN FISCAL 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 18/05/2018 – Dollar General Will Reduce Board Size to Eight; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Louisiana Demand Related to Labeling, Marketing, Sale of Private-Label Motor Oil; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Company Received Civil Investigative Demand From Louisiana Attorney General

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 24.61 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Exchange Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.48 million and $371.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 5,619 shares to 18,276 shares, valued at $3.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2,602 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,958 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Inc (NYSE:MDT).