Haverford Financial Services Raised By $792,096 Its U S Bancorp (USB) Position; NN (NNBR) Has 1.73 Sentiment

NN Inc (NNBR) investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.50, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 52 investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 30 reduced and sold their equity positions in NN Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 34.97 million shares, down from 36.61 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding NN Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 22 Increased: 38 New Position: 14.

Haverford Financial Services Inc increased U S Bancorp (USB) stake by 54.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Haverford Financial Services Inc acquired 16,502 shares as U S Bancorp (USB)’s stock rose 7.61%. The Haverford Financial Services Inc holds 46,980 shares with $2.26M value, up from 30,478 last quarter. U S Bancorp now has $81.75B valuation. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $52.69. About 4.98M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C, EST. 95C; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp expected to post earnings of 94 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 09/05/2018 – U.S. BANCORP OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP 1Q EPS INCLUDES 1C NET FAVORABLE ITEMS; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $2.27B; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms U.S. Bancorp (senior unsecured A1); 19/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividends; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s confirms ratings on 65 tranches in 33 structured note transactions; 06/03/2018 – Jensen Investment Management Announces New Shareholder Shannon Contreras

The stock increased 2.72% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $6.42. About 123,847 shares traded. NN, Inc. (NNBR) has declined 58.74% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NNBR News: 03/04/2018 – BEECKEN PETTY O’KEEFE & CO SAYS HAS ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL PMG INTERMEDIATE HOLDING CORPORATION TO NN INC; 09/05/2018 – Wires/press call first quarter 2018 results NN Group Thursday 17 May 2018 at 07:45 CET; 03/04/2018 – NN INC – DEAL FOR $375 MLN IN CASH; 07/05/2018 – NN, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Paragon Medical; 03/04/2018 – NN, Inc. Announces Definitive Agreement To Acquire Paragon Medical; 04/04/2018 – NN GROUP INTENDS TO DESIGNATE DELFIN RUEDA CFO; 02/04/2018 – NN, Inc. Files Annual Report On Form 10-K For 2017; 27/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of NN, Inc. (NNBR) on Behalf of Shareholders; 17/05/2018 – REG-NN Group reports 1Q18 results; 04/04/2018 – NN GROUP NV: NN GROUP APPOINTMENTS IN EXEC AND SPVY BOARDS

NN, Inc., a diversified industrial company, makes high precision bearing components, industrial plastic products, and precision metal components to various markets in North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, and China. The company has market cap of $272.00 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Precision Bearing Components Group, Precision Engineered Products Group, and Autocam Precision Components Group. It currently has negative earnings. The Precision Bearing Components Group segment makes and sells precision steel balls that are used primarily by manufacturers of anti-friction bearings and constant velocity joints; steel rollers, including tapered rollers used in automotive gearbox applications, automotive wheel bearings, and various industrial applications; cylindrical rollers used in various industrial applications; and precision metal retainers for roller bearings.

More notable recent NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NN appoints Thomas Debyle as new CFO – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “NN, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” published on August 30, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “NN, Inc. to Close Facility in Fairfield, Ohio – PRNewswire” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “More on NN’s Q2 results; lowers FY19 guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “NN (NNBR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Wilen Investment Management Corp. holds 1.5% of its portfolio in NN, Inc. for 269,166 shares. Paradigm Capital Management Inc Ny owns 2.14 million shares or 1.41% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Private Management Group Inc has 1.1% invested in the company for 2.96 million shares. The Texas-based Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors Lp has invested 0.9% in the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, a Oregon-based fund reported 432,015 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. U.S. Bancorp has $62 highest and $52.5000 lowest target. $57.80’s average target is 9.70% above currents $52.69 stock price. U.S. Bancorp had 9 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of USB in report on Wednesday, July 31 to “Neutral” rating. As per Tuesday, July 9, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. Oppenheimer maintained U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Oppenheimer has “Outperform” rating and $62 target. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral” on Thursday, July 18. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, July 18. Macquarie Research downgraded the shares of USB in report on Thursday, August 1 to “Neutral” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisor Limited Liability Co holds 0.35% or 56,112 shares. Naples Advsrs holds 47,128 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Cleararc Cap has invested 0.33% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Azimuth Cap Mgmt Ltd Company has 8,470 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Connor Clark Lunn Management invested in 0.32% or 1.02 million shares. The Nevada-based Whittier Tru Of Nevada has invested 0.06% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Argent Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 10,474 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Caprock Grp reported 70,031 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Tradition Management Limited Liability Company owns 56,496 shares. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Riverbridge Ptnrs Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Reynders Mcveigh Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 19,363 shares stake. Bragg Fincl Advsrs Inc holds 0.29% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 46,710 shares. Cypress Cap holds 0.08% or 8,444 shares in its portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corporation has 0.21% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

More notable recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Warren Buffett’s Top 7 Holdings as of His 89th Birthday – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Financials are hurting mutual funds’ performance, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “US Bank (NYSE: USB) stakes $176M construction loan for Amazon hub in Nashville Yards – Nashville Business Journal” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Financial Stocks With High Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. Bank hires new execs as it readies for retail launch in Charlotte – Charlotte Business Journal” with publication date: August 26, 2019.