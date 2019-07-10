Haverford Financial Services Lowered Its Position in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by $351,090; Willingdon Wealth Management Has Raised Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Position by $497,829 as Market Valuation Rose

Haverford Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 4.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc sold 1,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,029 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.75M, down from 28,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $253.84. About 137,053 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Lithium Heparin Green Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 366664 (UDI: 5038290366664; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Pink Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 367842 (UDI: 50382903678421); 2. 36789; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK Lab Use, catalog no. 442828; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Rev $4.22B; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Barricor” Lithium Heparin Plasma Blood Collection Tubes for Invitro Diagnostic; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x 12 (Catalog n; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK (SPC) For Laboratory Use, catalog no. 442829; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES REDUCED XOM, GE, WMT, NTES, BDX IN 1Q; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BD Vacutainer Blood Collection Tubes by Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD): Class I Recall – Chemical Interference with

Willingdon Wealth Management increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 1565.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management bought 3,131 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,331 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $532,000, up from 200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $164.49. About 446,669 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Now Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 16%-17%; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS UP BY 1.2%;; 02/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 200K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS INCREASED BY 0.8%; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: At Current Pace, U.S. Unemployment ‘Will Soon Be in the Threes’; 07/03/2018 – US TREASURY YIELDS RISE AFTER ADP JOBS DATA, 10-YEAR YIELDS INCREASE TO 2.86 PCT US10YT=RR; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 5.7%; 04/04/2018 – DOLLAR REMAINS LOWER VS YEN, EURO AFTER U.S. ADP PRIVATE PAYROLLS REPORT; 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Job Market Red Hot, Threatens to Overheat

Haverford Financial Services Inc, which manages about $285.37M and $278.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 13,373 shares to 106,093 shares, valued at $4.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 13,120 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,664 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG).

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $3.08 earnings per share, up 5.84% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $830.78 million for 20.60 P/E if the $3.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.22% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 3.34M shares. Connable Office Inc holds 12,704 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Nomura Asset owns 53,435 shares. Caprock Grp owns 5,488 shares. 323,170 are owned by Raymond James Financial Advsrs. Highlander Limited Liability has invested 0.21% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Palladium Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.18% or 9,905 shares in its portfolio. Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 1,753 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Voya Invest Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). The Georgia-based Vident Investment Advisory Lc has invested 0.03% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Hbk Sorce Advisory holds 3,803 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd has invested 0.06% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Puzo Michael J stated it has 4,248 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Hanson Doremus Inv Mngmt reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Profund Advsrs Lc stated it has 9,739 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has 0.18% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited owns 4,651 shares. Ameriprise Fin reported 2.13M shares stake. Hamilton Point Limited Co reported 39,323 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.14% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa stated it has 1.96% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Moreover, Blackrock has 0.22% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Driehaus Capital Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 0.01% or 2,105 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Limited reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Estabrook Capital Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 160 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Gp Ltd Co stated it has 13,503 shares. Nebraska-based Ameritas Investment Prtn has invested 0.25% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Citizens & Northern Corp owns 0.2% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 2,268 shares. Bath Savings Communications stated it has 67,058 shares or 2.26% of all its holdings.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $8.86 million activity. $236,629 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by Black Maria. Rodriguez Carlos A sold 36,364 shares worth $5.42M. The insider Ayala John sold $966,713. $256,567 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by Weinstein Donald. Politi Douglas W had sold 6,035 shares worth $875,129 on Tuesday, February 5. Perrotti Thomas J sold $176,063 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Tuesday, January 22.