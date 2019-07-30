Haverford Financial Services Lifted Union Pacific (UNP) Stake; United American Securities Has Decreased Its Mastercard Cl A Com (MA) Stake

United American Securities Inc decreased Mastercard Inc Cl A Com (MA) stake by 35.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. United American Securities Inc sold 7,850 shares as Mastercard Inc Cl A Com (MA)’s stock rose 12.97%. The United American Securities Inc holds 14,265 shares with $3.36 million value, down from 22,115 last quarter. Mastercard Inc Cl A Com now has $288.18B valuation. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $282.14. About 1.51 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 18/04/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Talk About Cooperating in Online Shopping; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Cash and Cash Equivalents $6.89 Billion; 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards; 30/05/2018 – Mastercard, Inc. (MA) Bernstein Strategic Decisions Brokers Conference (Transcript); 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD: LYONS LEAVES CO. TO START VENTURE FOR SERVICES; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard®; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS PROVISIONAL AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES TO BE ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules

Haverford Financial Services Inc increased Union Pacific Corp (UNP) stake by 44.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Haverford Financial Services Inc acquired 2,000 shares as Union Pacific Corp (UNP)’s stock rose 2.90%. The Haverford Financial Services Inc holds 6,542 shares with $1.09M value, up from 4,542 last quarter. Union Pacific Corp now has $125.71 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $178.43. About 602,734 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES CARGO GAINS IN PLASTICS, INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT; 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/18/2018 02:39 PM; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/15/2018 05:42 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL TWO-THIRDS IMPLEMENTED; 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 05:05 PM; 22/05/2018 – “Mad Money” Jim Cramer gets Union Pacific Chairman and CEO Lance Fritz’s take on trade and the Trump administration’s NAFTA talks; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/18/2018 05:18 PM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Operating Ratio 64.6%; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC Interstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: FULL PTC IMPLEMENTED ON PASSENGER LINES BY 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Garde Capital reported 2,800 shares. Sei Investments Communications reported 485,645 shares. Vigilant Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 2.36% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Meeder Asset Mgmt invested 0.91% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc has 9,425 shares. California-based Fdx Advsrs has invested 0.05% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Drexel Morgan stated it has 15,901 shares or 2.36% of all its holdings. 18,020 were accumulated by Wellington Shields & Ltd Liability Corporation. Westwood Mgmt Il stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). First Natl National Bank & Trust Communication Of Newtown reported 1,194 shares. Spc Financial reported 11,415 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank reported 554,641 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Moreover, Interocean Capital has 0.03% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Moreover, Investment Counselors Of Maryland Lc has 0% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 7,394 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Union Pacific had 15 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 4 by Citigroup. Deutsche Bank maintained Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) rating on Wednesday, June 12. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $19700 target. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) earned “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 8. Loop Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, June 13 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, July 19. The company was maintained on Monday, April 22 by Raymond James.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Union Pacific declares $0.97 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Union Pacific Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Union Pacific’s Q2 earnings beat eases railroad fears – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Among 15 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mastercard had 21 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 18 by Raymond James. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, July 11 report. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, April 26 report. UBS maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) rating on Thursday, May 2. UBS has “Buy” rating and $30000 target. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, July 10. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, April 1. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wedbush given on Thursday, March 14. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, May 6. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $27400 target in Wednesday, May 1 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Northstar Inv Advsrs Lc has 0.16% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 3,720 shares. Landscape Cap Ltd Liability accumulated 956 shares. Beese Fulmer Invest Mgmt accumulated 79,241 shares or 3.68% of the stock. Columbus Hill Capital LP invested 4.04% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Brave Asset Inc invested in 1,571 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Grp Lc invested in 0.1% or 980 shares. Trillium Asset Lc holds 179,367 shares. Mgmt reported 100 shares. Westwood Il reported 339,028 shares stake. Boothbay Fund Limited Liability reported 10,021 shares. Kornitzer Cap Incorporated Ks holds 0.11% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 25,246 shares. Jackson Square Prtnrs Lc reported 2.50 million shares or 3.23% of all its holdings. Hl Service Limited Liability Co reported 16,649 shares stake. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.01% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Trustmark Bancshares Department invested in 0.08% or 3,489 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $19.91 million activity. Shares for $6.63M were sold by Mastercard Foundation on Friday, July 19.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mastercard Incorporated 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “MasterCard Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Directors Own Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “MasterCard Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.