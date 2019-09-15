Haverford Financial Services Lifted Its Lowes Cos (LOW) Holding by $1.07 Million; Covalent Partners Has Cut Patterson Uti Energy (PTEN) Holding by $1.39 Million; Share Value Declined

Haverford Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 12.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc bought 10,740 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 95,945 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.68 million, up from 85,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $113.36. About 3.48 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s: A Case of Good Timing — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s, Target, and Tiffany are making headlines this morning; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: TARIFF ESCALATION COULD LEAD TO GLOBAL ECONOMIC SHOCK; 08/05/2018 – Enercare: Lowe to Become Chief Fincl Officer Effective June 4; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS IF RATE RISE COULD COME QUICKER BECAUSE OF STRONGER ECONOMY THAT WOULD BE GOOD; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock to Retire; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s and GE Lighting Expand Partnership to Differentiate Light Bulb Offering; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: SERIOUS ESCALATION OF TRADE TENSIONS WOULD RISK HEALTH OF GLOBAL ECONOMY; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: PROGRESS ON UNEMPLOYMENT AND INFLATION LIKELY TO BE ONLY GRADUAL; 06/03/2018 – Australia’s Lowe Warns Trump Tariffs Could Shock Global Economy

Covalent Partners Llc decreased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN) by 37.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc sold 126,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 214,057 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.46 million, down from 340,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Patterson Uti Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $9.11. About 3.41 million shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 03/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Appointment of Janeen S. Judah to Board of Directors; 22/05/2018 – SMG Industries Inc. Retains FieldView Capital Markets to Lead Investor Relations Program; 22/05/2018 – Patterson-UTI Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI: March Average of 169 Drilling Rigs Operating; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – BOARD HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.04 FROM $0.02; 03/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Appointment of Janeen S. Judah to Bd of Directors; 04/04/2018 – PTEN: AVG 169 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING IN 3 MOS. ENDED MARCH 31; 27/03/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – MATURITY DATE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT IS MARCH 27, 2023; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – FOR MONTH OF MARCH 2018, COMPANY HAD AN AVERAGE OF 172 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Reports Financial Results for Three Months Ended March 31, 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold PTEN shares while 96 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 191.48 million shares or 2.24% less from 195.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo Communications Mn accumulated 6.55 million shares. Moreover, Bancshares Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Cwm Ltd Co stated it has 300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag reported 1.13 million shares. Adams Asset Limited Liability Corp, Texas-based fund reported 43,478 shares. Salient Capital Advsrs Ltd Company reported 74,930 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 4,130 shares. Prudential Public Limited Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 3.57 million shares. Sei Invs Com holds 0% or 75,056 shares in its portfolio. Fuller And Thaler Asset Management accumulated 5.73 million shares. Woodstock invested in 19,135 shares or 0.04% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 61,700 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 613,137 shares. Dupont Cap Management Corp stated it has 39,644 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $202,075 activity.

Analysts await Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.29 earnings per share, down 190.00% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 70.59% negative EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $950,538 was bought by Ellison Marvin R. 250 shares were bought by WARDELL LISA W, worth $23,725 on Friday, May 24.

