Haverford Financial Services Lifted Disney Walt Productions (DIS) Stake; 3 Analysts Bullish Vivint Solar, Inc. (VSLR)

Haverford Financial Services Inc increased Disney Walt Productions (DIS) stake by 9.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Haverford Financial Services Inc acquired 6,665 shares as Disney Walt Productions (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Haverford Financial Services Inc holds 77,366 shares with $8.59M value, up from 70,701 last quarter. Disney Walt Productions now has $244.28B valuation. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $136.31. About 5.13 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at The Walt Disney Company Annual Meeting; 06/03/2018 – Magical and Not-so-Magical Moments in Disney’s Adults-Mostly, Artificial Paradise; 13/03/2018 – Investing in Disney requires a healthy dose of patience: @JimCramer; 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to ‘Roar For Change’; 08/05/2018 – James Murdoch Wouldn’t Move to Disney if Fox Deal Closes; 16/05/2018 – DISNEY CONSIDERS LETTING PIXAR CO-FOUNDER JOHN LASSETER RETURN – WSJ, CITING A; 31/05/2018 – Trump Wants Apology From Disney’s Iger Over 2017 Russia Report; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney unveils shake up to focus on streaming services; 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Reject Executive Compensation in Say on Pay; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O – FOX CEO JAMES MURDOCH TO QUIT AFTER DISNEY DEAL TO PURSUE SOMETHING OF HIS OWN

Among 3 analysts covering Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Vivint Solar has $1400 highest and $1200 lowest target. $12.67’s average target is 52.47% above currents $8.31 stock price. Vivint Solar had 6 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) earned “Buy” rating by JMP Securities on Wednesday, March 6. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Friday, August 9. See Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) latest ratings:

20/08/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight New Target: $12.0000 Initiates Coverage On

09/08/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy Old Target: $12.5000 New Target: $14.0000 Maintain

06/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Roth Capital 10.0000

20/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

14/03/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy Maintain

06/03/2019 Broker: JMP Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $12 Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tanaka Capital Mngmt has invested 0.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc accumulated 72,600 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsrs has invested 0.42% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership has 0.43% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 438,341 shares. 59,961 are held by Jp Marvel Inv Advsr Llc. Murphy Mngmt accumulated 82,124 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs stated it has 83,583 shares. 320 are held by Ironwood Ltd Liability Corporation. The California-based Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.84% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Texas Yale holds 0.36% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 81,942 shares. Daiwa Secs Group owns 102,680 shares. Minnesota-based Sit Invest Inc has invested 0.47% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Balyasny Asset Ltd Company reported 1.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 15,220 were reported by Court Place Advsr Ltd Liability Corp. Dumont & Blake Inv Advsr Llc holds 0.35% or 7,404 shares in its portfolio.

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $129 lowest target. $154.67’s average target is 13.47% above currents $136.31 stock price. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, April 23. UBS maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Monday, May 6. UBS has “Buy” rating and $16500 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, June 13 report. Imperial Capital maintained the stock with “In-Line” rating in Tuesday, August 20 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by BMO Capital Markets. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $16000 target in Thursday, June 6 report. As per Friday, April 12, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The rating was downgraded by Imperial Capital to “In-Line” on Monday, June 17. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Wednesday, May 1. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 8 by Citigroup.

The stock increased 3.10% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $8.31. About 1.42 million shares traded or 21.19% up from the average. Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) has risen 47.32% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VSLR News: 29/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Vivint Solar, Peapack-Gladstone Financial, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Univest Corpo; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Vivint Smart Home One of America’s Best Employers for 2018; 07/03/2018 – VIVINT SOLAR CFO DANA RUSSELL SPEAKS ON 4Q EARNINGS CALL; 07/03/2018 – VIVINT SOLAR CEO DAVID BYWATER SPEAKS ON 4Q EARNINGS CALL; 28/03/2018 – Vivint Smart Home Unveils New Sensory Environment at Vivint Smart Home Arena to Support Children With Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities; 08/05/2018 – VIVINT SOLAR 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 53C, EST. LOSS/SHR 36C; 07/03/2018 – VIVINT SOLAR INC QTRLY SHR $1.54; 07/03/2018 – Vivint Solar 4Q EPS $1.54; 17/04/2018 – VIVINT SOLAR IS SAID TO GET $100 MILLION FINANCING LED BY RBC; 08/05/2018 – Vivint Solar 1Q Loss $61.4M

