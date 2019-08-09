Haverford Financial Services Lifted By $334,000 Its Union Pacific (UNP) Stake; Tejon Ranch Co (TRC) Sentiment Is 0.86

Haverford Financial Services Inc increased Union Pacific Corp (UNP) stake by 44.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Haverford Financial Services Inc acquired 2,000 shares as Union Pacific Corp (UNP)’s stock rose 2.62%. The Haverford Financial Services Inc holds 6,542 shares with $1.09M value, up from 4,542 last quarter. Union Pacific Corp now has $120.71B valuation. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $168.53. About 1.24 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: VALERO MARKETING AND SUPPLY COMPANY AND VALERO RAIL PARTNERS, LLC V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 60% OF POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL IMPLEMENTED; 09/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PRICING INCREASED 2.75% EX-COAL, INTERMODAL; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific CEO ‘Confident’ in Productivity Plans (Video); 09/05/2018 – Forsta AP-Fonden Adds Union Pacific, Exits Enbridge Inc: 13F; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL, INTL INTERMODAL DRAGGING ON PRICING; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO SAYS MAJOR SERVICE METRICS IMPROVING; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 10:32 AM; 19/03/2018 – LISC: Union Pacific gives $3M to bolster U.S. workforce, lift communities

Tejon Ranch Co. operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. The company has market cap of $447.25 million. The firm operates through five divisions: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. It has a 102.35 P/E ratio. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment is involved in the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings; construction of buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

The stock increased 0.69% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $17.4. About 14,305 shares traded. Tejon Ranch Co. (TRC) has declined 21.05% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical TRC News: 07/05/2018 – TEJON RANCH – BELIEVES VARIABILITY OF QTRLY OPERATING RESULTS WILL CONTINUE DURING 2018 DUE TO NATURE OF CURRENT FARMING & REAL ESTATE ACTIVITIES; 29/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Anavex Life Sciences, Methode Electronics, Wesco Aircraft, Monotype Imaging, Tejon; 27/03/2018 – TEJON RANCH CO SAYS WITH DEPARTURE OF TUOMI AS DIRECTOR BOARD SIZE DECREASED FROM 9 TO 8 MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 Tejon Ranch Co. to Participate in 30th Annual ROTH Conference; 26/03/2018 – Dollar General to Expand Distribution Operations at Tejon Ranch Commerce Center (TRCC); 07/05/2018 – Tejon Ranch 1Q EPS 6c; 12/03/2018 – Tejon Ranch 4Q EPS 1c

More notable recent Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tejon: Betting The Ranch – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Targa Resources Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Announces Grand Prix NGL Pipeline is Fully In-Service to Mont Belvieu – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Zimmer Biomet Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC), The Stock That Slid 50% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

