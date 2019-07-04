Haverford Financial Services Increases Holding in Cvs Health (CVS); State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Has Increased Stake in Graco (GGG) by $1.27 Million

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company increased its stake in Graco Inc (GGG) by 34.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company bought 26,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,559 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.98 million, up from 74,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Graco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $50.83. About 330,369 shares traded. Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has risen 7.10% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GGG News: 25/04/2018 – GRACO SEES MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT ORGANIC SALES RISE FOR YEAR; 02/04/2018 – Graco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Graco Supply Company Announces Appointment of Jason Caldwell as President and CEO; 27/03/2018 – Graco Unveils Powerful Electric Fireproofing Pump; 25/04/2018 – GRACO INC – QTRLY DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.49; 25/04/2018 – GRACO INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.48; 21/04/2018 – DJ Graco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GGG); 02/04/2018 – Graco Launches Patented RoadLazer RoadPak HD Striping System; 25/04/2018 – GRACO INC – QTRLY NET SALES OF $406.3 MLN VS $340.6 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Graco: Raising Full-Year 2018 Outlook to Mid- To High Single-Digit Organic Sales Growth

Haverford Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 17.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc bought 26,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 176,698 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.53 million, up from 149,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $55.2. About 4.04 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 04/04/2018 – CVS Health will begin its expansion into kidney care with a program that helps identify chronic kidney disease early; 11/04/2018 – CVS to Help Patients Find Cheaper Drugs; 06/03/2018 – CVS STILL MAY BE CUT BY MOODY’S ON DEBT FOR AETNA DEAL; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders will vote on deal Tuesday; 15/03/2018 – CVS Health Applauds New Legislation to Better lnform Pharmacy Choices; 09/03/2018 – Blockbuster CVS Sale Masks Turmoil in U.S. Corporate Bond Market; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as Pres of CVS Pharmacy; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Expects CVS Will Pay Down Debt, Resulting in Leverage Improving to Low-4x Area Within One Year of Closing; 29/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: CVS’ management is no good at telling their story; 14/03/2018 – CVS Health Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend

Haverford Financial Services Inc, which manages about $285.37M and $278.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 1,580 shares to 69,916 shares, valued at $16.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Sys Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 19,656 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,229 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $20.54 million activity. $105,600 worth of stock was bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 8. The insider DORMAN DAVID W bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016. BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. 166,368 shares were sold by MERLO LARRY J, worth $11.49M.

