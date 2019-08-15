Haverford Financial Services Increased Its Visa In (V) Position; Ethan Allen Interiors (ETH) Holding Upped by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Haverford Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Visa In (V) by 225.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc bought 3,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 5,365 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $838,000, up from 1,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Visa In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $388.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.86% or $5.1 during the last trading session, reaching $173.51. About 6.85M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 06/03/2018 – EU,TURKEY MAKE PROGRESS ON VISA LIBERALIZATION, WELT REPORTS; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and; 10/05/2018 – Visa Returns Zlatan Ibrahimović to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – INCREASED FISCAL FULL-YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK BASED ON STRONG PERFORMANCE IN THE FIRST HALF; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. $1.02; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE VFS GLOBAL AWARDED CONTRACTS TO PROVIDE CANADIAN VISA APPLICATION CENTRE SERVICES IN 78 COUNTRIES; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC V.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.41, REV VIEW $20.18 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -letter; 24/05/2018 – VISA INVESTS FOR LATAM, CARIBBEAN MOBILE PAYMENTS/TOKENIZATION; 25/04/2018 – VISA – EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEM, QTRLY OPERATING EXPENSES GREW 18% OVER PRIOR YEAR, PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY PERSONNEL AND MARKETING EXPENSES

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc (ETH) by 87.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought 318,323 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.68% . The institutional investor held 680,748 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.02 million, up from 362,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $471.92 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $17.75. About 418,337 shares traded or 51.70% up from the average. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) has declined 3.40% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ETH News: 17/04/2018 – Ethan Allen: Delayed Delivery of Retail Backlog and Higher Raw Material Costs Also Hurt 3; 23/05/2018 – The #crypto carnage continues, with $BTC $BCH $LTC $ETH and $XRP getting slaughtered in the bloodbath; 18/04/2018 – Cryptowatch: #bitcoincash surging more than 10% today, while the other major cryptocurrencies also rally $BTC $ETH $LTC $XRP; 05/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS INC – WHOLESALE SHIPMENTS INCREASED BY 7.2% TO $118.8 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 26/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN 3Q ADJ EPS 11C, REPORTED PRELIM 3Q ADJ EPS 10C-11C; 13/04/2018 – #Ethereum also riding the crypto-rally wave, up more than 7 percent this morning $ETH; 17/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS 10C-11C; 17/04/2018 – Ethan Allen: Issues Including Marketing Costs Will Hurt 3Q Results; 17/05/2018 – Farooq Kathwari Receives Ellis Island Medal of Honor; 26/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN 3Q ADJ EPS 11C

More notable recent Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ethan Allen Interiors Inc (ETH) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About American Outdoor Brands Corporation (AOBC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH) CEO Farooq Kathwari on Q4 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “China pain for Ethan Allen – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.74 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold ETH shares while 35 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 22.87 million shares or 0.49% less from 22.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas accumulated 31,531 shares or 0% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System reported 38,133 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Victory Cap Management has invested 0% in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Co reported 0% stake. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 22,400 shares. Ameriprise Finance Inc accumulated 0% or 536,893 shares. Hsbc Pcl holds 0% of its portfolio in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) for 10,279 shares. 12,718 were accumulated by Element Management Ltd Liability Company. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Liability Corporation has 49,096 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0% in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 9,450 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc has 0% invested in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) for 2.63 million shares. Legal General Grp Public Limited stated it has 64,289 shares. Glenmede Tru Communications Na holds 0% in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) or 155 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co New York has invested 0.03% in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH).

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, which manages about $55.30B and $42.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cl C by 51,573 shares to 8,243 shares, valued at $9.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 2,023 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,800 shares, and cut its stake in Cnooc Ltd (NYSE:CEO).

Haverford Financial Services Inc, which manages about $285.37 million and $278.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 1,410 shares to 27,029 shares, valued at $6.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH) by 6,085 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,112 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.