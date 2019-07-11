Haverford Financial Services Increased Coca (KO) Stake; Shorts at NS SOLUTIONS TOKYO ORDINARY SHARES (NSSXF) Raised By 13.6%

Haverford Financial Services Inc increased Coca (KO) stake by 14.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Haverford Financial Services Inc acquired 13,373 shares as Coca (KO)’s stock declined 1.23%. The Haverford Financial Services Inc holds 106,093 shares with $4.97 million value, up from 92,720 last quarter. Coca now has $221.01B valuation. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $51.81. About 3.66M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: 1/3 OF IMPROVEMENT OF DIET COKE FROM NEW FLAVORS; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA: EVACUATING WORLD OF COCA-COLA ON POTENTIAL THREAT; 15/05/2018 – Australia’s Coca-Cola Amatil says former AMP chair to leave board; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO. RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT MINI-TENDER OFFER BY; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – FINAL NON-BINDING AGREEMENT WILL COMPLETE REFRANCHISING OF COMPANY-OWNED BOTTLING OPERATIONS IN NORTH AMERICA; 13/03/2018 – Now That’s Some Kind of Power: POWERADE lgnites New Brand Platform During March Madness®; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Net $1.37B; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Announce New Fan Favorite Award; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – LARRY TANENBAUM AND JUNIOR BRIDGEMAN TO FORM CANADIAN JOINT VENTURE TO ACQUIRE COCA-COLA REFRESHMENTS CANADA; 24/04/2018 – Coke warns of pain from UK sugar tax, U.S. freight costs

NS SOLUTIONS CORP TOKYO ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:NSSXF) had an increase of 13.6% in short interest. NSSXF’s SI was 279,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 13.6% from 246,400 shares previously. It closed at $26.3 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

NS Solutions Corporation provides information technology solutions in Japan and internationally. The company has market cap of $. The firm offers business and information systems consultation services; and plans, designs, develops, implements, operates, and maintains information systems. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops, makes, and sells software and hardware; and provides outsourcing services using information technology.

