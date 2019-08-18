Haverford Financial Services Holding in Oracle Sys (ORCL) Cut by $1.04 Million; Canadian Pacific Railway LTD (CP) Holding Has Raised by Leuthold Group Llc

Leuthold Group Llc increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (CP) by 6.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc bought 1,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.86% . The hedge fund held 29,224 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.02M, up from 27,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.96B market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $4.8 during the last trading session, reaching $237.91. About 282,314 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway Strike Ends; 10/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – BOARD DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.65 PER SHARE; 29/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Winding Down Freight Shipments in Canada, U.S. Due to Strike — Company; 20/04/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA SAYS MINISTER OF LABOUR AGREED TO CANADIAN PACIFIC’S REQUEST TO ORDER VOTE ON FINAL OFFER TO RENEW COLLECTIVE AGREEMENTS; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway, Pret A Manger, Travelex And WD-40 Among Companies To Embrace Continuous Accounting With BlackLine In; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific reaches tentative agreement with striking workers; 30/05/2018 – Toronto Sun: BREAKING: Teamsters Canada Rail Conference says it has reached a tentative agreement with Canadian Pacific Railway; 19/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$258 FROM C$256; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS C$2.70, EST. C$2.71; 29/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA – TEAMSTERS GO ON STRIKE AT CANADIAN PACIFIC

Haverford Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Sys Corp (ORCL) by 12.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc sold 19,656 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 139,229 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.48 million, down from 158,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Oracle Sys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.59. About 9.91 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 24/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized with 15 Regional Oracle Excellence Awards; 23/04/2018 – Oracle Applications Users Group Launches Career Center; 14/03/2018 – Oracle to Break Down the Barriers to Creating Epic Customer Experiences at Modern Customer Experience 2018; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Oracle Application Services, Worldwide; 03/05/2018 – Oracle Power 2017 Loss Widens as Pakistan Power Project Continues; 05/03/2018 FDA: Synthes (USA) Products LLC- Light Clip for Oracle Retractor, sterile, Part Number: 03.809.925S Reaming Rods are intended; 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Industry Innovations Help Businesses Accelerate Growth; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL FINAL DIV/SHR 130 RUPEES; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q TOTAL COSTS 7.38B RUPEES; 27/03/2018 – The federal court said Google’s use of Oracle’s Java development platform to create the Android operating system was not protected under the fair-use provision of copyright law

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc invested in 5,527 shares. Mai Capital Management holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 158,713 shares. Bahl & Gaynor Inc reported 37,844 shares. Jennison Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 37,559 shares. First American Savings Bank holds 40,000 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. State Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 496,557 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Granite Investment Partners Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.17% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 57,422 shares. Taurus Asset Mngmt Limited Co has 0.04% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Davis Selected Advisers holds 0.73% or 2.77 million shares. Moreover, State Street has 0.45% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 106.45 million shares. Fulton Commercial Bank Na has invested 0.09% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Raymond James Fincl Advisors Inc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 524,517 shares. Thomas White Limited invested 0.22% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Hourglass Cap Limited Liability Corp reported 126,201 shares. Highlander Capital Mngmt owns 9,612 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.61 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: AWS (NASDAQ: $AMZN) Launches Middle East Region, Oracle (NYSE: $ORCL) Named Leader for Multiexperience Development Platform and VMware (NYSE: $VMW) Extends Strategic Partnership with Google Cloud – InvestorIdeas.com” on July 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Najarian Brothers See Unusual Options Activity In FireEye, Oracle, Mylan And Exelon – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Jackson Hole, Lyft And Disney D23 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What We Like About Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Haverford Financial Services Inc, which manages about $285.37M and $278.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa In (NYSE:V) by 3,715 shares to 5,365 shares, valued at $838,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) by 17,059 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,259 shares, and has risen its stake in U S Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Leuthold Group Llc, which manages about $1.60B and $743.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2,387 shares to 69,493 shares, valued at $10.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proshares Trust Short S&P500 by 157,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 264,648 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Currencyshares Japanes.