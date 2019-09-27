Haverford Financial Services Holding in Lowes Cos (LOW) Increased by $1.07 Million as Market Value Declined; Goldman Sachs Group Com (GS) Shareholder River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Has Boosted Position

Haverford Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 12.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc bought 10,740 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 95,945 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.68 million, up from 85,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $110.72. About 3.96 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: SAME-STORE SALES IN MAY UP DOUBLE DIGITS SO FAR; 22/05/2018 – J.C. Penney CEO Quits to Join Lowe’s; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: WHILE SOME OTHER CENTRAL BANKS ARE HIKING, AUSTRALIAN CIRCUMSTANCES ARE DIFFERENT; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s: Board Initiates Search for Successor to CEO Niblock; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH – HAS BEEN SELECTED AS PRIMARY SUPPLIER OF RESIDENTIAL WATER TREATMENT PRODUCTS FOR ALL LOWE’S U.S. HOME IMPROVEMENT STORES; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Poaches Former Home Depot Executive to Take on Rival; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS HISTORY SHOWS PROTECTIONISM IS BAD; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S 1Q EARNINGS CALL HAS BEGUN; 15/05/2018 – Tudor Adds Orbital ATK, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts JPMorgan: 13F; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: CONTINUATION OF CURRENT STANCE OF MONETARY POLICY WILL HELP ECONOMY ADJUST

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc Com (GS) by 39.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp bought 5,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 19,909 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.07 million, up from 14,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $208.22. About 1.63M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 12/04/2018 – Goldman’s Blankfein decries `bitter and negative’ US politics; 01/05/2018 – KLX: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Served as Exclusive Financial Advisor to KLX and Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP Served as Legal Counsel; 07/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Partner Boroujerdi Exits the Bank’s Research Unit; 12/04/2018 – Goldman’s Blankfein: Brexit Proving Less Drastic than Expected; 17/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs: Tesla may need to raise $10 billion in 2 years to keep going; 14/03/2018 – Goldman calls for Hong Kong to rethink dual-class founder share limits; 13/03/2018 – Buying Goldman, Amex, Selling Altaba, Apple — Barrons.com; 21/05/2018 – The Trade: Goldman Sachs loses senior sales trader to Credit Suisse; 03/04/2018 – Equity International, Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division and Centaurus Capital Close Single Largest Real Estate Investment in Argentina in Over a Decade; 01/05/2018 – GOLDMAN INCREASES DIRECTED CAPITAL’S CREDIT LINE TO $150M FIRM

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01 billion and $728.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 99,008 shares to 12,096 shares, valued at $2.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 49,661 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,766 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Profund Limited Liability Company, Maryland-based fund reported 14,962 shares. Garrison Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.89% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 31,083 were reported by Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt. Regions accumulated 0.01% or 6,300 shares. First Manhattan Company has invested 0.01% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Blair William Il stated it has 371,412 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Lpl Fincl Llc invested in 61,995 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 0.15% or 286,650 shares. Tikvah Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3.52% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 60,591 shares. Prelude Cap Limited Liability Company owns 3,105 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Royal London Asset Limited accumulated 0.42% or 218,551 shares. 4,887 were reported by Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Com. Savant Cap Lc reported 1,729 shares. Private Trust Na holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 2,200 shares. Payden Rygel holds 1.46% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 104,100 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Regal Investment Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Lowe Brockenbrough And holds 1% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 72,959 shares. Beese Fulmer Invest Inc owns 62,222 shares. 7,369 are held by Mairs & Power. Moreover, American Research Management has 0.01% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0.17% or 6.12M shares in its portfolio. 52,375 were accumulated by Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Company. Kentucky Retirement Ins Tru Fund reported 16,327 shares stake. Barnett owns 3,792 shares. Maverick Limited reported 2.00M shares. Dnb Asset As has invested 0% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Bontempo Ohly Capital Ltd holds 1.8% or 24,579 shares. Auxier Asset Mgmt invested in 0.73% or 36,270 shares. Hm Payson & owns 0.02% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 6,319 shares. Forbes J M & Ltd Liability Partnership reported 87,059 shares.

