Haverford Financial Services Has Upped Visa In (V) Position by $579,540; United Technologies (UTX) Shareholder Crossvault Capital Management Has Cut Stake

Haverford Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Visa In (V) by 225.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc bought 3,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 5,365 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $838,000, up from 1,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Visa In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $384.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $176.36. About 2.03 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Crossvault Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 7.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crossvault Capital Management Llc sold 2,983 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 34,577 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.46M, down from 37,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crossvault Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $133.99. About 238,548 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 16/03/2018 – UTX’S GITLIN: `EXCITED TO ENGAGE’ W/BOEING ON ‘797’; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO BELIEVES CHINA, U.S. ARE MOTIVATED TO HAVE PRODUCTIVE TRADE RELATIONSHIP; 22/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES PRESENTATION CONCLUDES; 26/03/2018 – Daniel Loeb’s Third Point eyeing stake in United Technologies; 19/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO Eyes Exit After Rockwell Integration; 30/05/2018 – Otis Signs Historic Escalator Contract with SNCF French Rail; 11/05/2018 – RadioResource: Southern Co.’s Bryant Elected Chairman of UTC; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 IN SLIDES; 10/04/2018 – Intelligence From Every Angle: UTC Aerospace Systems Launches Intelligent Service, Prognostics And Health Management Solution T; 19/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CEO HAYES PLANS TO STEP DOWN IN 3-5 YEARS

Haverford Financial Services Inc, which manages about $285.37M and $278.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Sys Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 19,656 shares to 139,229 shares, valued at $7.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,463 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,009 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH).

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Load Up On Visa – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Visa stock the biggest drag on the Dow, as payments sector suffers broad decline – MarketWatch” published on September 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is Visa Stock a Buy After Rising 34% in 2019? – The Motley Fool” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Racks Up Fintech Investments in 2019 – Live Trading News” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Visa stock sinks again, as ‘rotation’ helps extend pullback from Friday’s record – MarketWatch” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.69B for 16.67 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Raytheon vs. United Technologies – The Motley Fool” on August 16, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “General Electric Is a Buy Despite the Markopolos Report – Investorplace.com” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Collins Aerospace to support C-130H modifications – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Daniel Loeb’s Top 5 Holdings as of the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “More information sought from United Tech, Raytheon – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.