Haverford Financial Services Has Upped Lowes Cos (LOW) Holding by $1.07 Million as Share Price Declined; Atlanta Capital Management Co Cut Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $3.76 Million

Haverford Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 12.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc bought 10,740 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 95,945 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.68M, up from 85,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $110.96. About 6.26 million shares traded or 35.67% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE COMMENTS IN SYDNEY Q&A SESSION; 24/04/2018 – US Federal Government Authorizes Complaint Against Lowe Enterprises’ Terranea Resort Alleging Labor Law Violations, Says UNITE; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC LOW.N SAYS CEO, CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD AND PRESIDENT ROBERT A. NIBLOCK TO RETIRE; 06/03/2018 – S Carolina DoE: Superintendent Spearman Announces Mayewood Middle’s Zachariah Lowe as Teacher of the Year Finalist; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S SAYS FORMED COMMITTEE TO LEAD CEO SEARCH; COMMITTEE CHAIRED BY DAVID BATCHELDER, DIRECTOR RECOMMENDED BY ACTIVIST INVESTOR D.E. SHAW; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – REAFFIRMS FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 22/05/2018 – US News: Lowe’s Is Better By Hiring J.C. Penney’s CEO; 26/03/2018 – Home improvement chain Lowe’s CEO to retire; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dow snaps 8-day winning streak; 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE COMMENTS IN SYDNEY SPEECH NOTES

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 28,268 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 1.34M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $180.16M, down from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04 million shares traded or 63.77% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/03/2018 – AudioCodes Adds Support for Microsoft Teams; 04/05/2018 – ABCOMRENTS And Microsoft Announce Co-Marketing Initiative For HoloLens Rental Program; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SEARCH ADVERTISING REVENUE EXCLUDING TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COSTS INCREASED 16% (UP 14% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 07/03/2018 – eXp Realty Announces February ICON Agents; 17/05/2018 – Crayon Earns Co-Sell Ready Status for GDPR Solution Through the Microsoft One Commercial Partner (OCP) Program; 13/03/2018 – CTS LABS SAYS HAS ALSO SHARED INFORMATION IT FOUND ON AMD CHIPS WITH AMD, MICROSOFT, HP, DELL, SOME OTHER SECURITY COS; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – British gaming firm launches world’s first online game co-created by players; 12/04/2018 – Octopai One of Nine Innovative Cloud-Based Startups Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp 2018; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT: 34 COS. STAND UP FOR CYBERSECURITY WITH A TECH; 19/03/2018 – Former GM, Microsoft CFO named senior White House policy official

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. WARDELL LISA W also bought $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Friday, May 24. The insider Frieson Donald bought $200,342.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 4,669 were accumulated by Aureus Asset Management Ltd Co. North Star Asset Management Inc owns 115,170 shares or 0.91% of their US portfolio. Orrstown Serv reported 0.51% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Capital Wealth Planning Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 6,209 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Management holds 2.37% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 160,860 shares. Moreover, Silvercrest Asset Group Inc Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). American And accumulated 408 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt holds 48,756 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough has 72,959 shares for 1% of their portfolio. Ruggie Cap Gru reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Griffin Asset Management Incorporated reported 0% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Kentucky Retirement Insur Trust Fund holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 16,327 shares. Merian Investors (Uk) Ltd holds 0.04% or 42,218 shares. Citigroup stated it has 0.05% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Private Ocean Ltd Com accumulated 401 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77 billion and $22.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ:DORM) by 7,496 shares to 647,525 shares, valued at $56.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 25,353 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.60M shares, and has risen its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bamco reported 227,447 shares. Strs Ohio holds 3.52% or 5.92M shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 4.32% or 263,042 shares in its portfolio. Prescott Grp Capital invested in 0.2% or 6,000 shares. Moreover, Spinnaker Trust has 1.41% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 104,714 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Holdg Ltd stated it has 11,620 shares or 5.15% of all its holdings. Mackenzie Fincl reported 1.39% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Citigroup accumulated 0.75% or 6.91M shares. Haverford reported 3.68% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Vista Cap Prtnrs Incorporated has 0.15% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 5,713 shares. Hanseatic Mngmt owns 48,842 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Co Limited Liability Company reported 2.13% stake. Pillar Pacific Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 160,974 shares or 2.41% of its portfolio. Cypress Asset Tx has invested 2.72% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Nomura Incorporated invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).