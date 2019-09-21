Haverford Financial Services Has Trimmed Its Stake in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $813,408; Costco Whsl New (COST) Holder Chilton Capital Management Trimmed Position by $317,856 as Market Value Rose

Haverford Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 6.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc sold 7,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 106,256 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.88M, down from 113,584 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $380.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $118.9. About 22.08M shares traded or 85.56% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan Said to Consider Spinning Out Quorum Blockchain Unit; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan International Equity Adds Glaxo, Cuts Sanofi; 22/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Trading Revenue Gains, Driven by Equities: TOPLive; 15/05/2018 – Paychex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – JPMorgan Taps Carnegie Mellon Professor for New Artificial Intelligence Role; 07/03/2018 – IBSTOCK PLC IBST.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 315P FROM 300P; 22/05/2018 – New Ink Business Unlimited Card from Chase Offers Simple Cash Back; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Applies for China Venture Control After Dimon Visit; 10/05/2018 – New Relic Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc sold 1,204 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 58,390 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.43 million, down from 59,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $286.36. About 2.56 million shares traded or 28.07% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74B for 12.28 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $1.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 22,755 shares to 153,009 shares, valued at $10.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 12,398 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,652 shares, and has risen its stake in Sba Communications Corp New.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.10 billion for 28.30 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.