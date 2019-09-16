Haverford Financial Services Has Trimmed Holding in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $813,408 as Valuation Rose; Hallmark Capital Management Increased Lkq (LKQ) Holding by $474,500; Stock Price Declined

Hallmark Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc bought 18,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 409,712 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.90M, up from 391,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $32.08. About 1.24 million shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 17/05/2018 – LKQ Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $1.96 TO $2.06; 12/03/2018 – Dir Allen III Gifts 200 Of LKQ Corp; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 09/05/2018 – LKQ at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. Ratings; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH FOR PARTS & SERVICES 4.0% TO 5.5%; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Organic Rev Growth 4%-5.5; 19/03/2018 – LKQ Says to Use Net Proceeds From Offering to Fund Part of Pending Stahlgruber Acquisition, for General Corporate Purposes and to Pay Related Fees and Expenses; 12/03/2018 – VP Casini Gifts 600 Of LKQ Corp

Haverford Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 6.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc sold 7,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 106,256 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.88M, down from 113,584 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $379.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $118.81. About 6.39M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Net $8.71B; 02/04/2018 – SANTOS – HARBOUR INDICATED THAT FUNDING FOR TRANSACTION IS TO BE PROVIDED IN FORM OF US$7.75BN OF DEBT UNDERWRITTEN BY J.P. MORGAN AND MORGAN STANLEY; 09/04/2018 – SANDVIK AB SAND.ST : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SKR 155 FROM SKR 147; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-5 Nts Prelim Rtgs; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Growth Advantage Adds Spotify, Buys More Facebook; 30/05/2018 – U.S. money markets have ‘minimal’ Italy exposure -J.P. Morgan Securities; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Emerging Economies Adds Antofagasta; 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN ASSET’S WARD: `BEST GUESS’ FOR NO TARIFF ESCALATION; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Access Growth Adds Rheinmetall, Exits PZ Cussons; 15/05/2018 – EDPR EDPR.LS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 8.2 FROM EUR 7.8

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Davis Selected Advisers holds 4.38% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 7.92M shares. Connors Investor, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 163,639 shares. Selway Asset Mngmt has invested 3.37% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Eastern Commercial Bank holds 2.27% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 318,571 shares. Berkshire Hathaway holds 3.2% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 59.51M shares. Cortland Advisers Ltd Com has invested 5.54% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Palladium Partners Ltd Llc has 2.61% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 337,000 shares. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Lc holds 529,127 shares or 4.37% of its portfolio. Paragon Mgmt Ltd reported 0.36% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Continental Advsr Ltd has 2.49% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Victory Cap Management reported 193,635 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. South Dakota Invest Council accumulated 1.18% or 506,536 shares. Field & Main Financial Bank holds 19,701 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 77,281 shares. Clear Street Mkts Lc reported 0.1% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “JP Morgan: Don’t buy the dip until September – CNBC” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dimon warns on interest income – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “Where Will JPMorgan Chase Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Bank of America vs. JPMorgan Chase – The Motley Fool” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “#CryptoCorner: Calibra CEO Defends Libra (NASDAQ: $FB) in Twitter Thread, Deutsche (NYSE: $DB) Bank Joins JPM’s (NYSE: $JPM) IIN, HTC Adds BCH Support on Blockchain Phone – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74 billion for 12.27 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc, which manages about $816.74 million and $942.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,391 shares to 1,372 shares, valued at $403,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 6,849 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 332,939 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).