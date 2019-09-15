Haverford Financial Services Has Raised Its Stake in Lowes Cos (LOW) by $1.07 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Firstenergy (FE) Share Price Rose, Heartland Advisors Has Lowered by $1.05 Million Its Stake

Heartland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 12.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc sold 24,941 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 180,214 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.72M, down from 205,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $47.37. About 2.17M shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 20/03/2018 – JCP&L Preparing for Third Nor’easter that Could Impact Region; 31/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Solutions, Nuclear Operating: Operations Expected to Continue Normally; 23/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY AFFIRMED YEAR OPER EPS RANGE OF $2.25 TO $2.55; 15/05/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CEO COMMENTS ON UPGRADING TRANSMISSION SYSTEM; 02/05/2018 – All-Electric Vehicle Incentives Available for FirstEnergy Customers; 11/04/2018 – ENEL LAUNCHES FIRST ENERGY STORAGE PROJECT IN CANADA; 31/03/2018 – FirstEnergy’s Transformation to Fully Regulated Utility Company with Stronger Financials and Customer-Focused Growth Moves; 23/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Sees 2Q Adj EPS 47c-Adj EPS 57c; 25/04/2018 – Fitch: FirstEnergy’s Ratings Unchanged by Proposed FES Bankruptcy Settlement; 05/04/2018 – BTL Group Roadshow Scheduled By GMP FirstEnergy for Apr. 12

Haverford Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 12.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc bought 10,740 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 95,945 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.68M, up from 85,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $113.36. About 3.48M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 15/05/2018 – Gotham Asset Adds Aptiv, Exits Zimmer Biomet, Cuts Lowe’s: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Discovery: Kenneth Lowe Will Join Board, Effective Immediately; 22/05/2018 – Head of struggling JC Penney departs for Lowe’s; 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE COMMENTS IN SYDNEY Q&A SESSION; 20/04/2018 – Lowe’s Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: WHILE SOME OTHER CENTRAL BANKS ARE HIKING, AUSTRALIAN CIRCUMSTANCES ARE DIFFERENT; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Australia Has a Lot Riding on China Managing Debt Build-Up; 06/03/2018 – S Carolina DoE: Superintendent Spearman Announces Mayewood Middle’s Zachariah Lowe as Teacher of the Year Finalist; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH – HAS BEEN SELECTED AS PRIMARY SUPPLIER OF RESIDENTIAL WATER TREATMENT PRODUCTS FOR ALL LOWE’S U.S. HOME IMPROVEMENT STORES; 23/05/2018 – AUSTRALIA WON’T BE AFFECTED IF CHINA BUYS MORE FROM U.S: LOWE

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. $23,725 worth of stock was bought by WARDELL LISA W on Friday, May 24. $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by Ellison Marvin R on Friday, May 24.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Company Na holds 0.59% or 28,801 shares in its portfolio. Essex Financial Services Inc has invested 0.1% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Finemark Bancorporation Tru reported 32,692 shares stake. Winslow Cap Mgmt Ltd Co reported 4.17 million shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc stated it has 0.14% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 82,664 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Llc owns 7,342 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. First Mercantile has invested 0.08% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Haverford Trust Com invested in 1.99% or 1.10M shares. Taurus Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 2,190 shares. 66,282 were accumulated by Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Co. 600 are owned by Pathstone Family Office Ltd Llc. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 1.08 million shares or 0.28% of the stock. Mendel Money Mngmt stated it has 40,502 shares. Montecito Commercial Bank And invested in 0.14% or 4,739 shares.

Analysts await FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, down 7.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.8 per share. FE’s profit will be $399.59 million for 16.00 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by FirstEnergy Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.31% EPS growth.

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06B and $1.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vistra Energy Corp by 17,750 shares to 854,450 shares, valued at $19.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avanos Med Inc by 53,211 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,922 shares, and has risen its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH).

