Haverford Financial Services Has Raised Its Dollar General (DG) Position by $540,810; As Canadian Pacific Railway LTD (CP) Shares Rose, Holder Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Has Decreased Its Holding

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (CP) by 11.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd sold 34,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.86% . The institutional investor held 260,797 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.56 million, down from 295,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $211.46. About 458,575 shares traded or 3.90% up from the average. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway: Teamsters Canada Rail Conference-Train & Engine and Intl Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Issue Strike Notice for April 21; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific reaches tentative agreement with striking workers; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC 1Q REV. C$1.66B, EST. C$1.68B; 26/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Teamsters, Electrical Workers File Strike Notice; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific: Deal Subject to Union Ratification; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY, IBEW REACH TENTATIVE THREE-YEAR PACT; 29/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA – OVER 3000 CONDUCTORS AND LOCOMOTIVE ENGINEERS AT CANADIAN PACIFIC WENT ON STRIKE AT 2200 ET TUESDAY; 30/05/2018 – Teamsters: Canadian Pacific Operations to Resume at 6 AM ET Thursday; 20/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.TO – AS A RESULT OF ANNOUNCEMENT, THERE WILL BE NO DISRUPTION TO COMMUTER RAIL COMPANIES OPERATING ON CP’S NETWORK; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway Received 72-Hour Strike Notice From Unions

Haverford Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Dollar General Corp (DG) by 16.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc bought 4,006 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 28,265 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.82M, up from 24,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Dollar General Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.44B market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $160.97. About 1.61M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Same-store Sales Up in the Mid-2% Range; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES FY EPS $5.95 TO $6.15, EST. $5.66; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL – PROVISIONAL BENEFIT OF $311 MLN, OR $1.15 PER DILUTED SHARE, FOR REMEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN QTR; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General 1Q Net $364.9M; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – 2018 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH ESTIMATED TO BE IN MID-TWO PERCENT RANGE; 16/05/2018 – Dollar General Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General: Beugelmans Most Recently Served as VP of Investor Relations of Etsy, Inc; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General To Give Up To 8 Weeks Parental Leave And Adoption Assistance Benefit — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES OPENING ABOUT 900 NEW STORES IN 2018; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times 20 Day Average

Analysts await Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $3.56 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.41 from last year’s $3.15 per share. CP’s profit will be $494.96M for 14.85 P/E if the $3.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.21 actual earnings per share reported by Canadian Pacific Railway Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.90% EPS growth.

