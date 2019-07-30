Haverford Financial Services Has Lowered By $351,090 Its Becton Dickinson (BDX) Position; Brown Advisory Securities Has Increased By $3.48 Million Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position

Haverford Financial Services Inc decreased Becton Dickinson (BDX) stake by 4.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Haverford Financial Services Inc sold 1,410 shares as Becton Dickinson (BDX)’s stock declined 8.01%. The Haverford Financial Services Inc holds 27,029 shares with $6.75 million value, down from 28,439 last quarter. Becton Dickinson now has $69.29B valuation. The stock increased 0.83% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $256.9. About 117,136 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 19/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Vyaire Medical; Outlook stable; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Becton Dickinson & Co. Sr Unsec Nts ‘BBB’; 12/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® K2 EDTA (K2E) 3.6mg Blood Collection Tube (13 x 75 mm x 2.0 mL). Catalog Numbe; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Adj EPS $2.65; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG REDUCED BZUN, HTHT, GLW, BDX, D IN 1Q: 13F

Brown Advisory Securities Llc increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 48.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brown Advisory Securities Llc acquired 34,447 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 6.61%. The Brown Advisory Securities Llc holds 106,006 shares with $10.73M value, up from 71,559 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $369.07 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $115.43. About 2.47M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 05/04/2018 – A strategist at J.P. Morgan Private Bank sees positive news ahead for equity investors, despite growing fears in the investment community that major indexes may have topped out; 14/05/2018 – D.R. Horton Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Main Street: JPMorgan Chase First-Quarter Profit Surges 35% on Tax Windfall, Trading Recovery; 10/05/2018 – PROPETRO HOLDING CORP PUMP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $170; 09/05/2018 – Wendy Kovitz: SurveyMonkey taps JPMorgan to lead IPO; 01/05/2018 – JBG SMITH Properties: JPMorgan to Move Into New Washington, D.C., Facility in 2021; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s: US investment banks and regionals flourish in first quarter 2018 amid tax breaks, favorable seasonal performance; 19/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: JPMorgan Chase Bank $Bmark Debt Offering in 2 Parts; 24/05/2018 – JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Haverford Financial Services Inc increased Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) stake by 17,059 shares to 24,259 valued at $2.89M in 2019Q1. It also upped Coca (NYSE:KO) stake by 13,373 shares and now owns 106,093 shares. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton Dickinson had 12 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Argus Research maintained the shares of BDX in report on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, March 19. The stock of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Argus Research. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15 with “Equal-Weight”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Cautious About Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) ROE Of 5.1%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “10 Biggest Medical Device Stocks – The Motley Fool” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “BD Provides Update on Voluntary Recalls of Alarisâ„¢ Pump Module Model 8100 and Certain Alarisâ„¢ Pump Infusion Sets – PRNewswire” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $3.05 EPS, up 4.81% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $822.68M for 21.06 P/E if the $3.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.76% EPS growth.

Brown Advisory Securities Llc decreased Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) stake by 14,820 shares to 30,305 valued at $1.42M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Sba Communications Corp New stake by 2,227 shares and now owns 2,683 shares. Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) was reduced too.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors Feel About JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (NYSE:JPM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “We’re With You, JPMorgan Chase – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “JPMorgan And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From July 29 – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Big Option Trade In JPMorgan Ahead Of Tuesday’s Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Refinancing boosts share of mortgage originations – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. JPMorgan Chase had 13 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $116 target in Thursday, February 28 report. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, February 27. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, February 21. On Thursday, February 14 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Credit Suisse. BMO Capital Markets maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Monday, April 15 with “Market Perform” rating.