Haverford Financial Services Has Lifted By $579,540 Its Visa In (V) Stake; International Value Advisers Has Decreased Its News (NWSA) Stake

International Value Advisers Llc decreased News Corp (NWSA) stake by 21.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. International Value Advisers Llc sold 2.42M shares as News Corp (NWSA)’s stock rose 6.39%. The International Value Advisers Llc holds 8.68 million shares with $108.01M value, down from 11.10M last quarter. News Corp now has $8.00 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.63% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $13.53. About 1.22M shares traded. News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) has declined 11.97% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NWSA News: 10/05/2018 – NEWS CORP – QTRLY LOSS WAS PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY NON-CASH WRITE-DOWNS OF $998 MLN RELATED TO FOXTEL & FOX SPORTS AUSTRALIA; 03/04/2018 – HG Data Announces Elizabeth Cholawsky as Chief Executive Officer; 28/03/2018 – SING TAO NEWS CORP LTD 1105.HK – FY REVENUE HK$1.51 BLN VS HK$1.61 BLN; 14/03/2018 – Ned & Ariel Fulmer Chronicle Their First Home Purchase with Realtor.com® and BuzzFeed; 13/03/2018 – NEWS CORP TO BECOME PARTNER & HOLDER IN DUGOUT SE ASIA; 05/03/2018 – NEWS CORP-TELSTRA SIGN DEFINITIVE PACTS TO COMBINE FOXTEL-FOX S; 05/03/2018 – News Corp: Charges, Writedowns Relate to Investment in Foxtel, Long-lived Assets at FOX SPORTS Australia; 17/05/2018 – SUZANNE SCOTT NAMED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF FOX NEWS; 06/03/2018 – TELSTRA CORPORATION LTD TLS.AX – NEWS CORP WILL CONSOLIDATE COMBINED ENTITY INTO ITS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS; 12/04/2018 – Seven West Media, News Corp’s Foxtel win bid for Australia cricket rights

Haverford Financial Services Inc increased Visa In (V) stake by 225.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Haverford Financial Services Inc acquired 3,715 shares as Visa In (V)’s stock rose 9.34%. The Haverford Financial Services Inc holds 5,365 shares with $838,000 value, up from 1,650 last quarter. Visa In now has $389.98B valuation. The stock decreased 2.54% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $174.07. About 3.19M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY PAYMENTS VOLUME FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, GREW 11% OVER THE PRIOR YEAR ON A CONSTANT-DOLLAR BASIS; 28/03/2018 – VISA INC V.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $143; 28/03/2018 – Most Non-EU Lawyers Earn Too Little to Secure U.K. Work Visa; 25/04/2018 – VISA CEO AL KELLY COMMENTS ON PAYPAL DEAL DURING EARNINGS CALL; 30/03/2018 – Visa Inc. Announces Resignation of Gary A. Hoffman From the Board of Directors; 16/03/2018 – Visa finance chief hits out at craze for cryptocurrencies; 06/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Visa Waivers Rarely Granted Under Trump’s Latest U.S. Travel Ban – Letter; 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com

Among 14 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Visa had 23 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Wedbush. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Deutsche Bank. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, July 11 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by Nomura. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Monday, March 25. The rating was maintained by Stephens on Monday, March 11 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Wednesday, July 24. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $17500 target in Thursday, April 25 report. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity. MORRISON DENISE M bought $171,130 worth of stock.

