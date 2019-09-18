Haverford Financial Services Has Increased Its Holding in Lowes Cos (LOW) by $1.07 Million; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Rose, Farmers Trust Co Decreased Stake

Farmers Trust Co decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 15.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers Trust Co sold 15,658 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 86,883 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.71 million, down from 102,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers Trust Co who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $377.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $118.01. About 1.11 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 18/05/2018 – SWISS LIFE HOLDING AG SLHN.S : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 370 FROM SFR 350; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan – Global Healthcare Adds Merck & Co, Cuts Bayer; 06/03/2018 – PEKAO SA PEO.WA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO PLN 170 FROM PLN 168; 14/05/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 23/05/2018 – SAP SE SAPG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 115 EUROS FROM 105 EUROS; 04/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global April Services PMI: Summary; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 15/05/2018 – Imax Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Godewind Immobilien falls in Frankfurt debut

Haverford Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 12.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc bought 10,740 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 95,945 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.68 million, up from 85,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $112.78. About 188,018 shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s: GE Will Be Only Nationwide Light-Bulb Supplier to U.S. Consumer Retail Outlets; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – TRANSITION TO A. O. SMITH BRAND AT LOWE’S WILL TAKE PLACE BEGINNING IN AUGUST; 29/05/2018 – Lowe’s Drops Paint Strippers Blamed in Dozens of Deaths; 06/03/2018 – Discovery: Kenneth Lowe Will Join Board, Effective Immediately; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s, Target, and Tiffany are making headlines this morning; 18/05/2018 – Lowe’s Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.22; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: SINGLE BIGGEST RISK TO CHINESE ECONOMY LIES IN FINANCIAL SECTOR AND THE BIG RUN-UP IN DEBT; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS, DOMESTICALLY, HIGH LEVEL OF HOUSEHOLD DEBT REMAINS A VULNERABILITY; 22/05/2018 – JC Penney CEO steps down, joins Lowe’s

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. Ellison Marvin R had bought 10,000 shares worth $950,538. Frieson Donald bought $200,342 worth of stock or 2,030 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Linscomb & Williams holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 4,043 shares. Cetera Advsr Ltd Company stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Smith Salley And holds 1.4% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 91,818 shares. Toth Financial Advisory has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Finemark Natl Fincl Bank owns 32,692 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 39,300 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Baldwin Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.34% or 11,725 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Ar accumulated 177,624 shares. Chevy Chase Tru reported 658,640 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Professional Advisory Ser Inc accumulated 2,350 shares. Marco Invest holds 1.71% or 95,271 shares. Knott David M reported 45,000 shares or 1.92% of all its holdings. Ellington Management Gp Limited Liability Company stated it has 51,200 shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc stated it has 6,764 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset Management Inc holds 82,664 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Manhattan has 381,427 shares. The New Jersey-based Brave Asset Mngmt has invested 2.73% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Weik stated it has 0.99% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Psagot Invest House Limited invested in 1.55% or 341,267 shares. Greystone Managed Invs, Saskatchewan – Canada-based fund reported 145,659 shares. Moreover, Oakbrook Ltd Com has 0.85% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 126,629 shares. Grassi Mgmt invested 2.24% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreno Evelyn V owns 75,730 shares. Ledyard Natl Bank stated it has 0.2% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cornerstone Inv Partners Ltd Company owns 824,540 shares for 4% of their portfolio. Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited Liability Company reported 0.18% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Sageworth Communications stated it has 1,228 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Menora Mivtachim owns 1.23 million shares or 3.72% of their US portfolio. Signaturefd Llc stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Paradigm Asset Communication Limited Liability Company holds 0% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 47,350 shares.

Farmers Trust Co, which manages about $354.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 53,164 shares to 64,351 shares, valued at $3.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 37,464 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,254 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).