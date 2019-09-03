Haverford Financial Services Has Decreased Its Oracle Sys (ORCL) Position; Rgm Capital Increased Its Nice LTD (NICE) Position

Rgm Capital Llc increased Nice Ltd (NICE) stake by 53.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rgm Capital Llc acquired 248,473 shares as Nice Ltd (NICE)’s stock rose 12.58%. The Rgm Capital Llc holds 709,440 shares with $86.91M value, up from 460,967 last quarter. Nice Ltd now has $9.39B valuation. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $153.25. About 114,094 shares traded. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 39.87% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 01/05/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Workforce Optimization Pro Brings Modern Employee Experience to On-Premises Contact Centers; 10/05/2018 – Israeli software provider Nice lifts profit forecast after strong start to 2018; 13/03/2018 – NICE Introduces Cloud-ready Text-to-911 Recording Solution for AGENT511 TEXTBLUE Platform; 16/05/2018 – NICE inContact CXone With RiverStar Improves Compliance and Reduces Training Costs and Errors for Appriss Safety; 17/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Named “Best Financial Crime Prevention Technology” Category Winner in FTF News 2018 Technology Innovation Awards; 27/03/2018 – NICE Receives Highest Product Scores Across All Four Use Cases in Gartner’s Critical Capabilities for Workforce Engagement Management; 30/05/2018 – NICE Actimize’s “Autonomous Financial Crime Management” User Group to Address Paradigm Shift at Financial Institutions; 10/05/2018 – NICE 1Q Adj EPS $1.03; 11/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nice Systems and Prologis; 26/04/2018 – NICE LTD – OFFER PRICE PER COMMON SHARE WILL BE $2.70

Haverford Financial Services Inc decreased Oracle Sys Corp (ORCL) stake by 12.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Haverford Financial Services Inc sold 19,656 shares as Oracle Sys Corp (ORCL)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Haverford Financial Services Inc holds 139,229 shares with $7.48M value, down from 158,885 last quarter. Oracle Sys Corp now has $173.66B valuation. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $52.06. About 7.92M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 22/05/2018 – Fourth-Gen Intelligent Data Hub Solution Frees Businesses from Oracle Lock-In; 03/04/2018 – ORCL: Trump to dine with Oracle co-CEO Catz Tuesday, Bloomberg r; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy; 13/04/2018 – Adyen Achieves Gold Level Status of Oracle PartnerNetwork; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS TO ACQUIRE NORTH AMERICA-BASED ORACLE CLOUD PARTNER, NEWBURY; 12/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Highlights the Future of e-Procurement at ProcureCon Canada, April 16 – 18; 19/03/2018 – Oracle’s New Licenses Sales Drop While Revenue Meets Estimates; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Adj EPS 83c; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: THE BULK OF BOOKINGS NOT FROM TRADITIONAL USER BASE; 14/05/2018 – Leading Analyst Firm: Oracle Continues Strong Cloud Growth

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connecticut-based Prospector Prtn Ltd Liability has invested 0.82% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Bancshares Of Nova Scotia invested in 0.08% or 11,732 shares. Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4.43 million shares. Howe Rusling Inc invested in 3,734 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Meeder Asset owns 165,684 shares or 0.7% of their US portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 147,657 shares. Mawer Management Limited owns 589,780 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. The Belgium-based Kbc Gru Nv has invested 0.85% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) invested in 22,354 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Gyroscope Mngmt Gp Lc owns 29,661 shares. Vanguard Inc holds 192.55 million shares. Moreover, Cidel Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.01% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 4,310 shares. Smith Moore Com, Missouri-based fund reported 15,179 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 139,115 shares.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.08 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Among 19 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Oracle has $66 highest and $42 lowest target. $56.86’s average target is 9.22% above currents $52.06 stock price. Oracle had 43 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, June 20 with “Market Perform”. J.P. Morgan maintained the shares of ORCL in report on Thursday, June 20 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Raymond James. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 15 by Rosenblatt. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) earned “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Wednesday, March 13. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Piper Jaffray. DZ BANK AG downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold”.

Haverford Financial Services Inc increased Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) stake by 26,897 shares to 176,698 valued at $9.53 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) stake by 15,517 shares and now owns 85,205 shares. Coca (NYSE:KO) was raised too.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oracle: The 21% Yield Won’t Last – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “No new timeline for JEDI cloud award – DoD – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “ICYMI: What You Should Know About The Oracle Shareholder Lawsuit – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering NICE (NASDAQ:NICE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. NICE has $18500 highest and $125 lowest target. $145.71’s average target is -4.92% below currents $153.25 stock price. NICE had 12 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, May 17, the company rating was maintained by JMP Securities. As per Friday, August 9, the company rating was maintained by JMP Securities. Oppenheimer maintained NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Oppenheimer has “Outperform” rating and $145 target. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. The stock of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, May 17. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, May 17. The stock of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, April 18. The stock of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by DA Davidson.

Rgm Capital Llc decreased Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) stake by 35,250 shares to 1.84 million valued at $65.70M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) stake by 198,662 shares and now owns 1.78 million shares. Comscore Inc (NASDAQ:SCOR) was reduced too.