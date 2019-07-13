Haverford Financial Services Has Decreased Its Becton Dickinson (BDX) Stake; Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) Shorts Lowered By 1.02%

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) had a decrease of 1.02% in short interest. ACRS’s SI was 3.26M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 1.02% from 3.29 million shares previously. With 414,000 avg volume, 8 days are for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS)’s short sellers to cover ACRS’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.18. About 315,008 shares traded. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) has declined 70.16% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 74.59% the S&P500. Some Historical ACRS News: 08/05/2018 – ACLARIS THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.98; 11/05/2018 – ALSONS CONSOLIDATED RESOURCES INC ACR.PS – QTRLY REVENUE 1.68 BLN PESOS VS 1.65 BLN PESOS; 30/05/2018 – Aclaris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Aclaris Short-Interest Ratio Rises 145% to 25 Days; 29/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within TopBuild, MarketAxess, Provident Financial Services, SailPoint Technologies, Aclaris Th; 19/03/2018 – Aclaris Therapeutics Primary, Secondary, and Exploratory Endpoints of Phase 2 Trial Met; 08/05/2018 – Aclaris Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 98c; 16/05/2018 – Aclaris Therapeutics Announces Poster Presentations at International Investigative Dermatology 2018 Meeting; 08/05/2018 – Aclaris Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – ACLARIS REPORTS STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT RESULTS

Haverford Financial Services Inc decreased Becton Dickinson (BDX) stake by 4.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Haverford Financial Services Inc sold 1,410 shares as Becton Dickinson (BDX)’s stock declined 8.01%. The Haverford Financial Services Inc holds 27,029 shares with $6.75 million value, down from 28,439 last quarter. Becton Dickinson now has $68.21 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.28% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $252.88. About 584,674 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Rev Growth View to 31%-31.5%; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA-CONCLUDED THAT STUDIES PERFORMED BY BD WERE ROBUST & SHOWED THERE WAS SIGNIFICANT CHANCE OF FALSE RESULTS WITH MAGELLAN’S LEADCARE TESTS; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK (SPC) For Laboratory Use, catalog no. 442829; 10/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON – IS UPDATING INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE OF BD VACUTAINER LAVENDER, PINK & TAN TOP TUBES & BD VACUTAINER LITHIUM HEPARIN GREEN TOP TUBES; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Loss/Shr 19c; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Barricor” Lithium Heparin Plasma Blood Collection Tubes for Invitro Diagnostic; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – DIVESTITURE WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT TO BD REVENUE OR ADJUSTED EARNINGS FOR FISCAL 2018; 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS MAGELLAN’S LEAD TEST SYSTEMS CAN CONTINUE TO BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES FROM A FINGER OR HEEL STICK

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ambev SA (ABEV) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Would Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton Dickinson had 11 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) rating on Monday, April 15. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $266 target. Raymond James maintained Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $280 target. Argus Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $290 target in Friday, June 21 report. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Friday, March 1 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wetherby Asset Management Incorporated reported 8,742 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Co reported 0.24% stake. Kistler owns 620 shares. Investec Asset Management North America Inc holds 0.26% or 11,123 shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 2,000 shares. Finemark Commercial Bank & Tru holds 0.02% or 1,234 shares. Burgundy Asset Management stated it has 1.83% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Tiaa Cref Inv Lc has invested 0.09% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). New Jersey-based Palisade Mngmt Ltd Liability Co Nj has invested 0.44% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Atlantic Union Bancorporation invested 1.28% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Hartford Fin Mgmt Inc holds 7,215 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. National Bank Of The West has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Wunderlich Managemnt has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Cardinal Cap Management stated it has 21,126 shares. Naples Global Advsr Limited Co holds 1,735 shares.

Haverford Financial Services Inc increased Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) stake by 17,059 shares to 24,259 valued at $2.89M in 2019Q1. It also upped Disney Walt Productions (NYSE:DIS) stake by 6,665 shares and now owns 77,366 shares. Visa In (NYSE:V) was raised too.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $3.08 earnings per share, up 5.84% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $830.78M for 20.53 P/E if the $3.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.

More notable recent Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Collapsed Today – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Aclaris Shares Trade Higher On Patent Win For Facial Redness Drug – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (ACRS) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Aclaris Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Maxine Gowen to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amneal and Mylan weigh on generic players – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 10, 2019.