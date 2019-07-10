Haverford Financial Services Has Cut Its Pepsico (PEP) Holding; Fgl Holdings Ordinary Share (FG) Shorts Down By 10.46%

Fgl Holdings Ordinary Share (NYSE:FG) had a decrease of 10.46% in short interest. FG’s SI was 5.25M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 10.46% from 5.86M shares previously. With 562,800 avg volume, 9 days are for Fgl Holdings Ordinary Share (NYSE:FG)’s short sellers to cover FG’s short positions. The SI to Fgl Holdings Ordinary Share’s float is 3.98%. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.39. About 50,508 shares traded. FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) has declined 4.36% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.79% the S&P500. Some Historical FG News: 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. insurer American Equity explores sale; 17/04/2018 – FGL HOLDINGS – NOTES ARE EXPECTED TO BE ISSUED AT AN OFFERING PRICE OF 99.50%; 09/05/2018 – FGL HOLDINGS QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $131 MLN VS $375 MLN; 16/04/2018 FGL Holdings Announces Proposed Notes Offering; 16/04/2018 – FGL HOLDINGS – EXPECTS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING PARTLY TO REPAY $135 MLN OF BORROWINGS UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND RELATED EXPENSES; 17/04/2018 – FGL Holdings Announces Pricing of Notes Offering; 15/05/2018 – MARCATO BOOSTED IAC, RYAM, ITRI, FG, VRTS IN 1Q: 13F; 16/04/2018 – FGL HOLDINGS – EXPECTS TO USE PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO REPAY $135 MLN OF BORROWINGS UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, OTHER USES

Haverford Financial Services Inc decreased Pepsico Inc (PEP) stake by 2.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Haverford Financial Services Inc analyzed 2,463 shares as Pepsico Inc (PEP)'s stock rose 13.35%. The Haverford Financial Services Inc holds 97,009 shares with $11.89 million value, down from 99,472 last quarter. Pepsico Inc now has $186.37B valuation. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $132.95. About 1.22M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500.

FGL Holdings, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance and fixed annuity products in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.83 billion. It also offers reinsurance solutions for life and annuity. It has a 20.46 P/E ratio. The firm sells its products through a network of independent marketing organizations and independent agents.

Haverford Financial Services Inc increased U S Bancorp (NYSE:USB) stake by 16,502 shares to 46,980 valued at $2.26 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) stake by 13,120 shares and now owns 32,664 shares. Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. PepsiCo had 11 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Morgan Stanley. Macquarie Research upgraded PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Macquarie Research has “Outperform” rating and $126 target. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research on Thursday, April 18. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Barclays Capital. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, April 18.