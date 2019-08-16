Haverford Financial Services Has Cut Its Becton Dickinson (BDX) Position by $351,090; Shares Rose; Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has Trimmed Its Position in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by $7.62 Million

Haverford Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 4.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc sold 1,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 27,029 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.75 million, down from 28,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $246.35. About 951,951 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Alberto Mas President of Medical Segment; 23/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson (BD) and Company Recalls Vacutainer® EDTA Blood Collection Tubes Due to Chemical Interference with; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Bill Tozzi Interim President of Interventional Segment; 09/05/2018 – Becton, Dickinson and Co Hires Banks to Arrange Investor Meetings in UK Starting May 15; 11/05/2018 – Omers Adds Brookfield Business, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – EXPECTS TO RECORD A GAIN ON TRANSACTION AT TIME OF CLOSING; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON – IS UPDATING INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE OF BD VACUTAINER LAVENDER, PINK & TAN TOP TUBES & BD VACUTAINER LITHIUM HEPARIN GREEN TOP TUBES; 26/04/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON & CO: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 22/03/2018 – BD INSTRUCTIONS FOR SOME BD VACUTAINER® BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 23/04/2018 – BD Board Declares Dividends

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 13.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership sold 67,429 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 441,049 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.88M, down from 508,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.26% or $4.26 during the last trading session, reaching $134.94. About 5.66 million shares traded or 23.19% up from the average. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Fidelity National $1b WNG 10Y +145a, 30Y +190a; 22/03/2018 – Fidelity National Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Agrees to $1.2 Billion Deal for Rival Stewart; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES INC – SEES 2021 PROJECTED EPS OF $7.00 TO $ 7.50; 15/05/2018 – Minor League Baseball and FIS Extend Strategic Relationship, Enhance Fan Experience Through Advanced Payments Solutions and Emerging Technology; 11/04/2018 – FIS Recognizes Ten Clients for Innovation in 2018 Impact Awards; 14/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BBB’ Rating to Fidelity National Information Services’ Senior Notes; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity National Information Servi, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIS); 25/04/2018 – FIS to Host Investor Conference on May 8

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Financial Associate owns 2,742 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Atwood Palmer Inc has invested 1.75% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Oppenheimer & Com Inc has invested 0.13% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Invest Advsr Ltd stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Asset Mgmt One Ltd invested in 0.18% or 136,512 shares. Toth Financial Advisory invested 1.42% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Essex Investment Mgmt Co Ltd Liability Co accumulated 5 shares or 0% of the stock. Pioneer Trust Bank & Trust N A Or owns 13,588 shares for 1.46% of their portfolio. Wms Ptnrs Ltd Co owns 933 shares. Northern Tru Corporation has 0.2% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt Inc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Atria Invs Lc has 0.16% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 19,377 shares. Parsec Incorporated stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Bartlett And Llc, a Ohio-based fund reported 575 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The accumulated 624,793 shares.

Haverford Financial Services Inc, which manages about $285.37M and $278.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 26,897 shares to 176,698 shares, valued at $9.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,542 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Becton, Dickinson sees FQ1 revenues as high as $4.2B – Seeking Alpha” on January 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BD sues Stryker over PureWick patents – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Becton Dickinson and Co. – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

More notable recent Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “FIS Acquires Worldpay: Everything Investors Need to Know – The Motley Fool” published on April 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Financial Sector Update for 08/06/2019: BHF,FIS,APLE – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) CEO Gary Norcross on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fidelity National Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $544,142 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Yorktown Mgmt & Rech Com owns 2,900 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board has 68,737 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability invested in 0.02% or 23,373 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt Incorporated reported 1.45M shares. Reilly Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 355 shares. Captrust Finance Advsrs accumulated 2,006 shares. Legacy Private Tru Company has 0.04% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Cannell Peter B holds 1.1% or 250,435 shares in its portfolio. Bluemar Cap Mgmt reported 22,700 shares. Natixis has 0.16% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 223,958 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Edgepoint Grp has invested 4.28% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Eulav Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Haverford Trust reported 3,776 shares. Howe Rusling Inc stated it has 0.48% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Gabelli Funds Lc holds 0.06% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) or 84,000 shares.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, which manages about $50.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Floor & Decor Hldgs Inc by 192,614 shares to 786,949 shares, valued at $32.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canada Goose Holdings Inc by 374,922 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.60 million shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).