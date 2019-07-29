Haverford Financial Services Has Cut Its Becton Dickinson (BDX) Position as Market Valuation Declined; Tc Pipelines LP (TCP) Market Valuation Rose While Argyll Research Upped Its Stake

Haverford Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 4.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc sold 1,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,029 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.75 million, down from 28,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $254.39. About 662,855 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 14/05/2018 – Cipher Capital Adds Occidental, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BD Vacutainer Blood Collection Tubes by Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD): Class I Recall – Chemical Interference with; 22/03/2018 – BD: Became Aware of Concerns About Inaccurate Lead Test Results From Magellan Diagnostics LeadCare Testing Systems; 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F; 09/05/2018 – BD Plans Short to Intermediate Single-Tranche EUR, Inaugural Single-Tranche GBP Issuance; 26/04/2018 – BD Launches BD FACSymphony™ S6 High Parameter Cell Sorter to Enable Sorting of Rare Cell Types

Argyll Research Llc increased its stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (TCP) by 2.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyll Research Llc bought 36,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.63M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.92M, up from 1.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyll Research Llc who had been investing in Tc Pipelines Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $40.77. About 247,644 shares traded or 79.82% up from the average. TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) has risen 40.39% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.96% the S&P500. Some Historical TCP News: 15/03/2018 TC PipeLines Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES CUTS QUARTER DISTRIBUTION TO 65C/SHR FROM $1; 02/04/2018 – TransCanada Places Final Section of 2017 NGTL Expansion Program into Service; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – TC PIPELINES, LP ATM PROGRAM IS NOT CURRENTLY BEING UTILIZED; 19/03/2018 – TC PIPELINES DOESN’T SEE MATREIAL FINANCIAL EFFECT; 27/04/2018 – TC PipeLines, LP Acknowledges Statements By Sponsor Regarding the Impact of 2018 FERC Actions; 27/04/2018 – TC PIPELINES ACKNOWLEDGES STATEMENTS BY SPONSOR ON FERC IMPACT; 19/04/2018 – DJ TC PipeLines LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TCP); 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms TC PipeLines L.P. ‘BBB-‘ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – TC PIPELINES – DOES NOT SEE ANY MATERIAL IMPACTS TO NATURAL GAS PIPELINE COST OF SERVICE RATES TO TAKE EFFECT IN NEAR-TERM DUE TO NEW FERC ORDERS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. West Chester Advsrs has 2,010 shares for 1.05% of their portfolio. Advisory Svcs Networks holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 16,274 shares. Tompkins Fin owns 473 shares. Daiwa Sb Invs Ltd reported 0.05% stake. Churchill Mngmt accumulated 35,104 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt, a Connecticut-based fund reported 1,045 shares. Moreover, Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management has 0.07% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). The New York-based Clearbridge Invs Ltd has invested 0.1% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Massachusetts-based S&Co has invested 0.02% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Choate Invest Advsr owns 843 shares. Godshalk Welsh Capital Inc holds 1.02% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 4,235 shares. One Limited Co reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Stifel Financial Corporation holds 0.5% or 722,812 shares in its portfolio. Nomura reported 5,245 shares. 3,985 were accumulated by Aureus Asset Mgmt Lc.

Haverford Financial Services Inc, which manages about $285.37M and $278.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in U S Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 16,502 shares to 46,980 shares, valued at $2.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,542 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $3.05 EPS, up 4.81% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $822.68 million for 20.85 P/E if the $3.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.76% EPS growth.