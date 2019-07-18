Haverford Financial Services Has Boosted Position in U S Bancorp (USB) by $792,096 as Share Value Declined; Navellier & Associates Cut Its Holding in Paycom Software (PAYC) by $422,226 as Stock Price Rose

Haverford Financial Services Inc increased its stake in U S Bancorp (USB) by 54.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc bought 16,502 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 46,980 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26M, up from 30,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in U S Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $55.19. About 7.75M shares traded or 49.33% up from the average. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500.

Navellier & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) by 5.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc sold 2,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 36,066 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.82 million, down from 38,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $242.05. About 594,407 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 100.36% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 95.93% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 25/04/2018 – Paycom to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software Sees 2Q Rev $123M-$125M; 17/04/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE APPOINTS JON EVANS AS COO; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Paycom Software: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Paycom Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Paycom Announces Latest Expansion in Columbus; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $153.9M, EST. $151.5M; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Releases Redesigned Employee Self-Service Product; 14/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $758,956 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heritage Wealth reported 42,870 shares. Spectrum holds 0.12% or 8,037 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Com Ltd holds 0.09% or 107,005 shares. Provise Mngmt Group Limited Liability Corporation has 0.15% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Lincoln Cap Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 4,172 shares. Shelton Capital Mngmt owns 7,432 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.08% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Cidel Asset Mngmt stated it has 375,078 shares. Boston Research & Mgmt accumulated 58,240 shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Lc holds 1.48% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 122,763 shares. Palisade Asset Lc invested in 1.62% or 212,813 shares. Wilsey Asset Management owns 1.79% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 88,911 shares. 49,898 are owned by Gideon Capital Advsrs Inc. The Alabama-based Regions has invested 0.58% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Liability Com reported 8,327 shares.

Haverford Financial Services Inc, which manages about $285.37 million and $278.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 1,580 shares to 69,916 shares, valued at $16.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH) by 6,085 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,112 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Sys Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Analysts await Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 12.96% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.54 per share. PAYC’s profit will be $35.69M for 99.20 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Paycom Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.61% negative EPS growth.

Navellier & Associates Inc, which manages about $2.37B and $644.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evertec Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 51,680 shares to 70,769 shares, valued at $1.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Geopark Ltd by 33,210 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,391 shares, and has risen its stake in Federal Signal Corp. (NYSE:FSS).

