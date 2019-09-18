Haverford Financial Services Has Boosted Its Lowes Cos (LOW) Position by $1.07 Million; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) Market Value Rose, Silvercrest Asset Management Group Has Lowered by $367,077 Its Stake

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 1.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold 3,307 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 211,694 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.67 million, down from 215,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $382.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $119.76. About 10.57 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 21/05/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Drop 25% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 11/05/2018 – ITV PLC ITV.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 200P FROM 185P; 09/05/2018 – BP PLC BP.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 600P FROM 560P; 07/05/2018 – DIMON: JPMORGAN DOESN’T MONETIZE CLIENT DATA; 07/05/2018 – Cadence Design Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – EXPECTS FY2018 FIRMWIDE NET INTEREST INCOME TO BE $54 BLN – $55 BLN; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $157 FROM $150; 15/03/2018 – Widely-followed JP Morgan analyst Kolanovic says new market highs are coming soon; 13/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP PSXP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $60; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Haverford Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 12.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc bought 10,740 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 95,945 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.68M, up from 85,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $112.6. About 1.89M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 01/05/2018 – LOWE: AUSTRALIA HAS A LOT RESTING ON CHINA MANAGING ITS DEBT; 23/05/2018 – AUSTRALIA WON’T BE AFFECTED IF CHINA BUYS MORE FROM U.S: LOWE; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Starts Searching for New CEO as Robert Niblock to Retire; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS HARD TO IGNORE INTERNATIONL TAX COMPETITION, BUT NEED TO HAVE FISCAL DISCIPLINE; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Encouraged by Strong Sales in May; 23/05/2018 – Ackman Takes Roughly $1 Billion Stake in Lowe’s; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Poaches Former Home Depot Executive to Take on Rival; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Investors Cheer New CEO Search After Trailing Home Depot; 11/04/2018 – RESERVE BANK OF AUSTRALIA GOV LOWE SAYS BOARD DOES NOT SEE STRONG CASE FOR NEAR-TERM MOVE IN RATES; 21/04/2018 – DJ Lowe’s Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOW)

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74B for 12.37 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87 billion and $10.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Callon Pete Co Del Com (NYSE:CPE) by 1.26M shares to 7.04M shares, valued at $46.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dana Incorporated Com (NYSE:DAN) by 231,184 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.93M shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

