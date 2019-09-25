Haverford Financial Services Decreased J.P. Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position by $813,408; Market Value Rose; As Descartes Systems Group Inc/The (DSGX) Share Price Declined, Herald Investment Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Stake

Haverford Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 6.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc sold 7,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 106,256 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.88M, down from 113,584 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $375.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $117.33. About 11.85 million shares traded or 2.20% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 22/05/2018 – PDC Energy at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. housing starts, building permits fall sharply; 04/05/2018 – JPMORGAN GLOBAL APRIL COMPOSITE PMI AT 53.8 VS 53.3 LAST MONTH; 03/05/2018 – Cable One Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 16/05/2018 – Mimecast Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – JPMorgan Stands by EM Debt as Dollar’s Rise Is No Reason to Sell; 18/04/2018 – US-China trade fight would not hit Chinese growth until end of this year, says JPMorgan; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 10/04/2018 – NISOURCE INC Nl.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $23

Herald Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Descartes Systems Group Inc/The (DSGX) by 4.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Herald Investment Management Ltd sold 21,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.27% . The institutional investor held 456,300 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.86 million, down from 478,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Descartes Systems Group Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $39.47. About 70,923 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 14.15% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DSGX News: 09/04/2018 – Active Nutrition International Takes PowerBar and Dymatize Online Using the Descartes pixi* Warehouse Management Solution; 08/03/2018 – Descartes Showcases Logistics Technology Platform Innovations at Global User and Partner Conference; 08/05/2018 – Vigilant Enhances Global Trade Compliance Managed Services with Content Solutions from Descartes; 05/03/2018 Descartes Systems 4Q Rev $63.6M; 05/03/2018 – DESCARTES 4Q EPS 9C; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys 1.5% Position in Descartes Systems; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q EPS 9c; 05/03/2018 – Descartes Systems 4Q EPS 9c; 31/05/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : ALL FIGURES IN C$

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74 billion for 12.12 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

