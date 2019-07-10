Haverford Financial Services Continues to Hold Position in U S Bancorp (USB); Capital Planning Advisors Has Increased Its Stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by $334,191

Haverford Financial Services Inc increased its stake in U S Bancorp (USB) by 54.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc bought 16,502 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 46,980 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26 million, up from 30,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in U S Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $53.11. About 1.90M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Fitch: U.S. Bancorp’s 1Q18 Bottom Line Results Aided by Tax Reform; 21/03/2018 – U.S. Bank Raises Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 Percent from 4.50 Percent Effective March 22, 2018; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP: 1Q 2018 LINE SCHEDULES – PDF VERSION; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp expected to post earnings of 94 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 04/05/2018 – US BANCORP VICE CHAIRMAN-CHIEF RISK OFFICER TO RETIRE; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q EPS Boosted 1c by Items; 16/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net $1.68B; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s confirms ratings on 65 tranches in 33 structured note transactions

Capital Planning Advisors Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc bought 1,353 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 15,446 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82 million, up from 14,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $247.51. About 1.78M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q REV. $55.2B, EST. $54.87B; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – INCREASED OUTLOOK FOR 2018 NET EARNINGS TO RANGE OF $11.70 TO $11.95/SHARE AND ADJ NET EARNINGS OF $12.40 TO $12.65 PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – Rally Cycling Team Rides “Inspired Bicycles” by Children in Tour of California to Benefit UnitedHealthcare Children’s; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 03/05/2018 – Scholarship Program for Native Americans to Create Pipeline of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Professionals in North Dakota; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – COMPANY TO LAUNCH NEW OPTUM VENTURES GLOBAL FUND; 05/03/2018 UNITEDHEALTH – AS RESULT OF SALE,ADVISORY BOARD CO’S RIGHT TO NOMINATE 2 DIRECTORS TO EVOLENT HEALTH’S BOARD REDUCED TO RIGHT TO NOMINATE 1 DIRECTOR; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Earnings From Operations $4.05B; 06/03/2018 – The NAPA Insurance Services Center, LLC, DBA NAPA Insurance Center adds United Health Care Veteran Steve Schneider as Western Regional Director, Association Health Plans; 16/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.90 a share – Earnings Preview

Capital Planning Advisors Llc, which manages about $180.00M and $327.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 22,192 shares to 9,610 shares, valued at $1.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 5,989 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,536 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DGRW).

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. On Thursday, January 17 BURKE RICHARD T sold $3.91 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 15,000 shares. 5,000 shares were sold by BALLARD WILLIAM C JR, worth $1.33M on Tuesday, January 22. 6,430 shares were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III, worth $1.50M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waddell Reed Finance has invested 0.92% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0.76% or 1.58 million shares. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 2.59M shares. Aspiriant Limited Liability Com has 0.07% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Fin Consulate holds 0.12% or 1,069 shares in its portfolio. Court Place Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 2,760 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Bluefin Trading Lc has 2,896 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 208,740 shares. State Street has invested 0.9% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Cadence Bancorp Na owns 3,436 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Gp Llp accumulated 0.02% or 206,664 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 0.07% or 19,322 shares. 1.73 million were accumulated by Arrowstreet Cap Lp. Fiduciary has 66,883 shares. Aviance Prtnrs Limited Liability Com reported 1,174 shares stake.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $758,956 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 6,883 shares. Profund Advsrs Limited Company invested in 42,186 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Hartford Inv Mgmt accumulated 205,901 shares. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank reported 0.08% stake. 20,090 were accumulated by Fairfield Bush And. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs reported 0.2% stake. Manchester Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has 6,238 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Smith Salley & Assoc holds 1.51% or 195,181 shares. Moreover, Natixis has 0.11% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 371,870 shares. Altfest L J Company has invested 0.22% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). California Employees Retirement Systems owns 0.25% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 4.19 million shares. Baystate Wealth Lc accumulated 1,391 shares. Fincl Counselors has 0.32% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 157,210 shares. Duff And Phelps Mgmt holds 0.01% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) or 16,222 shares. Spinnaker Trust has invested 0.2% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Haverford Financial Services Inc, which manages about $285.37 million and $278.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Sys Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 19,656 shares to 139,229 shares, valued at $7.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH) by 6,085 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,112 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA).

