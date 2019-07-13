Haverford Financial Services Boosted Its Honeywell International (HON) Holding by $2.07 Million; Cookson Peirce & Co Has Decreased Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $516,906

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold 4,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 228,501 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.95 million, down from 232,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 17.73M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 01/05/2018 – Motherboard: FTC Gives Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo 30 Days to Get Rid of Illegal Warranty-Void-if-Removed Stickers; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 30/03/2018 – Microsoft reshuffles Windows engineering team as part of push into cloud computing; 12/04/2018 – Pulse Secure Launches vADC Products for Microsoft Azure; 03/04/2018 – Skanska’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Spurred by Natural Gas, Commuter Rail Demand, an Industrial Info News Alert; 14/03/2018 – eXp Realty Adds Top Agents Across Country; 04/05/2018 – Biostage to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Operations; 05/04/2018 – Hard OCP: Microsoft Accidently Puts Hole in Windows Defender With Open-Source Code; 04/04/2018 – VMware Announces New Worldwide Channel Chief; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS RAJESH JHA TO LEAD TEAM ON EXPERIENCES & DEVICES

Haverford Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (HON) by 67.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc bought 13,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,664 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.19 million, up from 19,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $177.14. About 2.05 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 16/05/2018 – Honeywell Hosts Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; Highlights Innovative Technologies That Are Driving Organic Growth; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury; 04/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES OLIVIER RABILLER TO CONTINUE AS PRESIDENT, CEO; 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS HAS SIGNED A THREE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH DEER JET; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Olivier Rabiller To Continue As President And CEO Of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK-HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED PATENT MATTERS; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS TIMING OF HONEYWELL’S SPINS; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES 2Q REVENUE $10.7B-$10.8B, EST. $10.6B; 20/03/2018 – Honeywell Expands Connected Aircraft Reach With Versatile New Router

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “A Foolish Take: These 4 Digital Assistants Dominate the US Market – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/01/2019: PPSI, KKR, AMAT, JKS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/08/2019: MSFT,SYMC,AVGO,AAPL – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Buy Microsoft Before Q4 2019 Earnings with MSFT Stock at New High? – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft (MSFT) vs. Google (GOOGL): Who Will Win the Cloud Gaming Battle? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Amer Comml Bank holds 1.92% or 225,445 shares. Bp Public Limited accumulated 3.57% or 780,000 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Lc invested 2.78% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Connecticut-based Wright Investors Ser has invested 5.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Norman Fields Gottscho Llc holds 0.14% or 2,200 shares in its portfolio. Baskin Fincl Ser has invested 3.88% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 2.8% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 180,481 were accumulated by Godsey And Gibb Assoc. Kames Cap Public Limited Company reported 2.56% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Berkshire Asset Limited Co Pa holds 2.83% or 282,561 shares in its portfolio. 112,476 were accumulated by Lawson Kroeker Invest Management Inc Ne. Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 152,018 shares stake. Cullinan Associates reported 2.39% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Advisors Asset Mgmt holds 2.05% or 978,401 shares in its portfolio. First Heartland Consultants owns 15,412 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80 million and $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advanced Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 10,106 shares to 49,921 shares, valued at $8.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Square Inc by 4,090 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,520 shares, and has risen its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL).

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Honeywell International Inc. (HON) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Honeywell To Release Second Quarter Financial Results And Hold Its Investor Conference Call On Thursday, July 18 – PRNewswire” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Has Got What It Takes To Be An Attractive Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Honeywell And SmartSky Bring Unparalleled Connectivity To North American Airlines Using 5G Technologies – PRNewswire” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Stocks to Buy on College Studentsâ€™ Radars – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.07% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 84,490 shares. Ironwood Financial Lc holds 1,002 shares. Weiss Multi has 78,000 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Jupiter Asset Management reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Convergence Investment Prtnrs Limited Company holds 0.88% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 25,226 shares. 2,138 were reported by Blue Cap. Utd Asset Strategies owns 0.07% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1,782 shares. Cv Starr Trust has invested 4.89% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Cetera Advisor Networks Limited Liability Company owns 0.16% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 31,006 shares. Investment House Limited has invested 0.03% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Becker Cap has invested 0.04% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Co Bankshares reported 402,670 shares. Oppenheimer Comm invested in 123,717 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Atalanta Sosnoff Ltd Liability accumulated 327,770 shares. Maryland Cap has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $783,951 activity. The insider Paz George sold 1,035 shares worth $154,143.