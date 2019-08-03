Havens Advisors Upped U S G (USG) Holding by $1.66 Million; Share Value Were Volatile; Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Trimmed Amgen (Call) (AMGN) Stake by $2.45 Million

Havens Advisors Llc increased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 140.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc bought 38,600 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 66,000 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86M, up from 27,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 26/03/2018 – Knauf Currently Owns 10.46% Stake in USG; 19/04/2018 – DJ USG Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USG); 10/04/2018 – USG SAYS KNAUF PROPOSAL ISN’T IN BEST INTEREST OF HOLDERS; 12/04/2018 – USG: KNAUF PROPOSAL SUBSTANTIALLY BELOW USG’S INTRINSIC VALUE; 17/04/2018 – KNAUF FILES PROXY, URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST USG NOMINEES; 10/04/2018 – KNAUF SAYS “USG WILL REQUIRE SIGNIFICANT CAPITAL INVESTMENT TO REMAIN COMPETITIVE”; 01/05/2018 – USG Bd Authorizes Negotiations With Knauf; 26/03/2018 – USG HOLDER KNAUF CONFIRMS $42/SHR PROPOSAL MADE MARCH 15; 12/04/2018 – Buffett’s Berkshire will oppose USG board nominees after Knauf bid; 12/04/2018 – Buffett Joins Shareholder Revolt at USG as Berkshire Seeks Exit

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (Call) (AMGN) by 99.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc sold 12,878 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 100 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19,000, down from 12,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $187.22. About 2.49 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 29/03/2018 – FDA EXPANDS APPROVAL OF AMGEN’S BLINCYTO; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI’S PRALUENT CUTS HEART RISKS BY 15% IN STUDY; 14/05/2018 – Amgen Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – FDA OKS AIMOVIG FOR MIGRAINE; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON: EXPRESS SCRIPTS SELECTS PRALUENT EXCLUSIVE THERAPY; 19/05/2018 – Egan Bernal Becomes First Colombian Amgen Tour of California Champion; Countryman Fernando Gaviria Sweeps Sprint Stages at Sacramento Race Conclusion; 09/03/2018 – $CHRS $AMGN Coherus BioSciences IPR patent trial is NOT instituted against Amgen/Roche ‘522 Enbrel patent claims. Could potentially add delay to CHS-0214 biosimilar launch; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Plan to Make Praluent More Accessible, Affordable; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi to Lower Net Price of Praluent (alirocumab) Injection in Exchange for Straightforward, More Affordable Patient Access for Express Scripts Patients; 05/04/2018 – The World’s Best Cyclists Are Coming to California for America’s Only WorldTour Race as the Amgen Tour of California Gets

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington holds 46,859 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Bessemer Securities Limited Liability Corp owns 14,522 shares. Convergence Investment Limited holds 1.18% or 28,546 shares. Evercore Wealth Ltd Liability Com stated it has 25,082 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. First Manhattan has invested 0.26% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Howe Rusling Inc invested in 1.5% or 45,654 shares. Ghp Invest Advsrs Inc invested in 10,124 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Burt Wealth Advsrs, a Maryland-based fund reported 2,840 shares. 60,266 are held by Lvm Cap Mgmt Ltd Mi. Evergreen Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3,901 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Cadence Financial Bank Na has 2,704 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 0.34% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Bailard has 0.11% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 8,952 shares. Atwood Palmer holds 11,303 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Profund Lc owns 212,921 shares.

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $295.66 million and $236.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 51,379 shares to 68,879 shares, valued at $19.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carnival Cruise Lines Inc Cl A (NYSE:CCL) by 21,686 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,586 shares, and has risen its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $380,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold USG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 102.54 million shares or 0.11% more from 102.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 243,147 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 16,447 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Company holds 129,872 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP owns 0% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 134,047 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt has 48 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ruggie Cap Group Incorporated invested in 1,000 shares. Kellner Cap Ltd Liability Com has 40,600 shares for 1.2% of their portfolio. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co has 0% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 4,504 shares. Swiss Comml Bank has invested 0.01% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 14,494 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc owns 2,300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hightower Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). California Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Shine Advisory Svcs Inc reported 2,399 shares stake. Berkshire Hathaway holds 0.85% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 39.00 million shares.

