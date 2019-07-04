Havens Advisors Upped U S G (USG) Holding by $1.66 Million; 12 West Capital Management LP Has Boosted Its Bio Techne (TECH) Holding

Havens Advisors Llc increased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 140.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc bought 38,600 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 66,000 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86 million, up from 27,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 4, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 26/03/2018 – KNAUF CONFIRMS PROPOSAL ON POTENTIAL USG TRANSACTION; 12/04/2018 – Berkshire intends to oppose USG board nominees after Knauf bid; 26/03/2018 – USG HOLDER KNAUF CONFIRMS $42/SHR PROPOSAL MADE MARCH 15; 01/05/2018 – $USG board authorizes negotiations with Knauf KG regarding a potential sale of the company; 10/04/2018 – KNAUF SAYS $42/SHR OFFER FOR USG IS ‘FULL & FAIR VALUE’ FOR CO; 30/04/2018 – Glass Lewis Notes USG Board Has Failed to Communicate View on Value; 02/05/2018 – Merger talks may not succeed. USG signaled it might hold out for more than $42 per share and that Knauf “will see value in excess” of its original bid; 12/04/2018 – BUFFETT TO OPPOSE USG BOARD AFTER $5.9 BILLION KNAUF BID SPURNED – BLOOMBERG; 26/03/2018 – USG HOLDER BERKSHIRE: KNAUF MADE $42/SHR OFFER FOR USG; 12/04/2018 – Buffett turns hostile against board of USG

12 West Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Bio Techne Corp (TECH) by 10.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 356,212 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.73M, up from 321,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bio Techne Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $216.72. About 76,835 shares traded. Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) has risen 29.42% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TECH News: 21/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – BIO-TECHNE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.21, EST. $1.14; 22/04/2018 – DJ Bio-Techne Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TECH); 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Declares Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Announces New Leadership Appointment; 21/03/2018 – Bio-Techne Expands RNAscope® ISH Automation – Facilitating Drug Discovery and Development; 30/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Releases Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results

12 West Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.10 billion and $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Laureate Education Inc by 2.04M shares to 3.67M shares, valued at $54.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold TECH shares while 90 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 34.57 million shares or 6.09% less from 36.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bank Of Canada owns 110,813 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Company invested 0.08% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Ajo Lp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,067 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Diversified has invested 0.02% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Massachusetts Finance Communications Ma owns 855,625 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 36,279 shares stake. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct owns 42,629 shares. New York-based Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 44,864 shares or 0% of the stock. Snyder Capital LP reported 27,311 shares. Jefferies Financial Grp Inc stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Nordea Invest accumulated 29,586 shares. Leavell Mngmt Incorporated holds 17,851 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 2,207 shares.