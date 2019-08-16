Havens Advisors Upped Position in Red Hat (RHT) by $867,412; City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD) Has Decreased by $1.30 Million

Havens Advisors Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc bought 4,766 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 75,090 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.72M, up from 70,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD) by 72.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd sold 129,843 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 48,436 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $501,000, down from 178,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $256.78 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.38. About 31,410 shares traded. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) has 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Financial Bank stated it has 590,115 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Davis R M Inc holds 1.36% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 199,841 shares. Huntington National Bank owns 1,336 shares. Manikay Partners Limited Liability Com holds 5.07% or 225,000 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Bokf Na has 0.04% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 10,062 shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 26,327 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Harvest Management Ltd Co accumulated 53,000 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 99,151 shares. 22,196 are held by Ashfield Capital Ltd. Arrowstreet Lp reported 0.01% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Webster National Bank & Trust N A accumulated 125 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership invested in 0.02% or 5,196 shares. M&T Retail Bank reported 0.01% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Colony Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.43% or 56,234 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT).

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, which manages about $4.21 billion and $1.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) by 34,293 shares to 120,588 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Muniyield California Quality F (MCA) by 35,292 shares in the quarter, for a total of 209,884 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Muniyield California Fund (MYC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.46, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 7 investors sold PHD shares while 15 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 6.65 million shares or 5.96% more from 6.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Co accumulated 0% or 2,028 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) or 65,924 shares. Pnc Svcs Grp Incorporated invested in 0% or 8,900 shares. Cohen & Steers owns 263,117 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.03% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% stake. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 508,563 shares. Parametric Port Limited Liability Company reported 23,758 shares. City Of London Invest Mgmt Ltd owns 48,436 shares. National Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 192,834 shares or 0% of the stock. 2,170 were accumulated by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company. Rivernorth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.28% stake. Gradient Investments Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) for 561 shares. Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards & Company has invested 0% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Landscape Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 110,217 shares.