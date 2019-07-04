Havens Advisors Upped Its Stake in U S G (USG) by $1.66 Million; Davenport & Company Has Boosted Position in Lbtyk (LBTYK) by $348,600 as Valuation Rose

Davenport & Company Llc increased its stake in Lbtyk (LBTYK) by 20.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davenport & Company Llc bought 14,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 87,010 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 million, up from 72,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davenport & Company Llc who had been investing in Lbtyk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $26.88. About 1.09M shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 16.24% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some Liberty Global European Assets for Nearly $22 Billion; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some of Liberty Global’s European Assets For Nearly $23 Billion; 15/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC LBTYA.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET-PERFORM; 23/03/2018 – Liberty Global scraps $876 mln deal to take over Poland’s Multimedia; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TO ACQUIRE LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY AND ROMANIA; 23/03/2018 – CORRECTED-LIBERTY GLOBAL – UPC POLSKA Z.O.O. (NOT CO) WITHDREW APPLICATION FOR REGULATORY CLEARANCE TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA AFTER FAILING TO AGREE ON REVISED COMMERCIAL TERMS; 23/05/2018 – Vodafone Borrows $11.5 Billion for Liberty Global Acquisition; 09/05/2018 – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND CEO: VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL WOULD ALSO CREATE DE FACTO FIXED-LINE DUOPOLY IN GERMANY; 03/05/2018 – VODAFONE NEARING DEAL TO BUY CONTINENTAL EUROPEAN ASSETS FROM LIBERTY GLOBAL, AGREEMENT POSSIBLE NEXT WEEK; 23/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL – WITHDREW APPLICATION FOR REGULATORY CLEARANCE TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA AFTER FAILING TO AGREE ON REVISED COMMERCIAL TERMS

Havens Advisors Llc increased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 140.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc bought 38,600 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 66,000 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86 million, up from 27,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 4, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 27/04/2018 – USG SHAREHOLDERS SHOULD VOTE AGAINST 4 DIRECTORS: GLASS LEWIS; 10/04/2018 – KNAUF ISSUES OPEN LETTER TO USG SHAREHOLDERS, URGES THEM TO VOTE AGAINST ALL FOUR USG DIRECTOR NOMINEES TODAY; 30/04/2018 – ISS and Glass Lewis Support Unambiguous Message to USG Board to Engage With Knauf Regarding Its Offer; 26/04/2018 – USG Files Investor Presentation and Sends Letter to Stockholders; 26/04/2018 – USG CORP USG.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM ; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $34; 26/03/2018 – USG Rejects Buyout Offer But Courting Likely Not Over — 3rd Update; 10/04/2018 – KNAUF SEES USG NEEDING ‘SIGNIFICANT CAPITAL INVESTMENT’; 26/03/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway: Knauf Option Would Only Be Exercisable With Full USG Takeover; 16/04/2018 – Knauf Criticizes USG for Not Providing Current Stocklist Materials, Still Hopes for ‘Constructive Discussion’ About $42/Shr Offer; 02/05/2018 – USG had in March rejected a $5.9 billion takeover proposal by Knauf, its second-largest shareholder, that valued the wallboard maker at $42 per share

More notable recent Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Waters Corporation (WAT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Hess Corporation (HES) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Entergy Corporation (ETR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Ameren Corporation (AEE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “First Week of LBTYK January 2020 Options Trading – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Davenport & Company Llc, which manages about $7.13 billion and $8.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pm (NYSE:PM) by 40,116 shares to 806,664 shares, valued at $71.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cag (NYSE:CAG) by 52,235 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,412 shares, and cut its stake in Mas (NYSE:MAS).