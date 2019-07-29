Havens Advisors Trimmed Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Holding as Stock Value Were Volatile; Wilen Investment Management Decreased Stake in Delta Apparel (DLA) by $760,809 as Share Value Declined

Havens Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 155,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60M, down from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Wilen Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Delta Apparel (DLA) by 5.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp sold 36,229 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 603,141 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.27 million, down from 639,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Delta Apparel for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.81M market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $18.72. About 14,394 shares traded. Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEMKT:DLA) has risen 18.42% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.99% the S&P500. Some Historical DLA News: 12/03/2018 – Delta Apparel Says Deal is For $16.35M Cash and Additional Payments Contingent on Certain Performance Targets; 07/05/2018 – Delta Apparel 2Q Net $3.63M; 13/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL – CO’S UNIT SALT LIFE LLC ACQUIRED MAJORITY INTEREST IN A NEW JV TO DEVELOP & MARKET A LINE OF SALT LIFE-BRANDED CRAFT BEER; 07/05/2018 – Delta Apparel 2Q EPS 48c; 12/03/2018 Art Gun Acquires DTG2Go Business; 13/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL SAYS ON MARCH 9, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO CONSENT AND SECOND AMENDMENT TO FIFTH AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – DJ Delta Apparel Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLA); 12/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL UNIT BUYS DTG2GO FOR $16.35M; 12/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING 2009 EPS BY 25C; 13/03/2018 – Salt Life Launches Branded Craft Beer Line

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $250,628 activity.

Analysts await Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, up 1.61% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.62 per share. DLA’s profit will be $4.37 million for 7.43 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Delta Apparel, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 384.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold DLA shares while 15 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 3.75 million shares or 4.84% less from 3.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eam Invsts Ltd Llc owns 32,400 shares. 181,266 were reported by Blackrock. Wilen Invest Management holds 603,141 shares or 10.09% of its portfolio. 260,400 are held by Franklin Resource. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag owns 13,603 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And has 0% invested in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA). Hodges Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA). 802 were accumulated by Pnc Financial Ser. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Company reported 0% stake. 37 were reported by Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated. Vanguard Inc has invested 0% in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA). Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability owns 0% invested in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) for 102,390 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt accumulated 75,601 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 1,403 shares. 714,813 are held by Wells Fargo & Mn.

More notable recent Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Delta Apparel Announces Planned Opening of Digital Print Facilities in Texas and New Jersey – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Salt Life Launches Branded Craft Beer Line – GlobeNewswire” published on March 13, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “DTG2Go Subsidiary Adds New Digital Print Location – GlobeNewswire” on June 22, 2018. More interesting news about Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Salt Life Lager Hits Shelves in Florida – GlobeNewswire” published on June 29, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Delta Apparel Announces Reporting Date for Second Fiscal Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Another recent and important Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) news was published by Nasdaq.com which published an article titled: “Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 25, 2019 : SQQQ, QQQ, UBS, AMD, NOK, PTI, IDTI, TVIX, STM, ACB, PG, AEG – Nasdaq” on March 25, 2019.