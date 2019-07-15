Havens Advisors Stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Trimmed as Stock Were Volatile; Vista Capital Partners Lowered Its Jewett Cameron Trading LTD Com New (JCTCF) Stake by $337,512; Market Value Rose

Vista Capital Partners Inc decreased its stake in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New (JCTCF) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc sold 42,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 359,482 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17 million, down from 401,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.26M market cap company. It closed at $8.75 lastly. It is down 5.95% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.52% the S&P500. Some Historical JCTCF News: 16/04/2018 – Jewett-Cameron 2Q EPS 23c; 08/05/2018 – Jewett Orthopaedic Clinic Partners with Clearwave Corporation to Launch New Patient-Focused Check-In System; 15/03/2018 CORRECT: JEWETT CAMERON RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS ON LACERATIONS; 15/05/2018 – Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Exits Jewett-Cameron Trading; 20/04/2018 – DJ Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JCTCF)

Havens Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 155,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60M, down from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Integrated Device Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDTI); 30/04/2018 – INTEGRATED DEVICE 4Q REV. $224.6M, EST. $222.2M; 09/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at Conference May 30; 10/04/2018 – Integrated Device Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – Integrated Device Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 14/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 IDT To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences; 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q Adj EPS 46c; 09/03/2018 – HMD Global Unveils the Nokia 8 Sirocco Premium Smartphone Featuring IDT’s Leading-edge Wireless Charging Technology; 04/04/2018 – Xiaomi Selects IDT® Wireless Charging Chipset for MI MIX 2S Smartphone and Wireless Charging Pad

Vista Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $735.87M and $485.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Reit Index Fund (VNQ) by 16,428 shares to 767,850 shares, valued at $66.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 3.37, from 3.5 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 4 investors sold JCTCF shares while 4 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 809,074 shares or 53.41% less from 1.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group reported 68,728 shares stake. Blackrock Inc stated it has 0% in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF). Renaissance Limited Co reported 191,400 shares. James Investment Rech reported 0% in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF). Vista Ptnrs Incorporated holds 0.65% or 359,482 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bancorp Of Canada has invested 0% in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF). 1,200 are owned by Bancshares Of America De. Parthenon Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.34% of its portfolio in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF).