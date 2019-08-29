Havens Advisors Stake in Avista (AVA) Cut as Share Value Rose; Fedex (FDX) Shareholder Mai Wealth Advisors Increased Position by $325,257 as Stock Declined

Mai Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Fedex (FDX) by 117.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors bought 1,797 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The hedge fund held 3,320 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $602,000, up from 1,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Fedex for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $3.65 during the last trading session, reaching $153.18. About 2.01 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – KSAT 12: BREAKING: Press conference expected around 9:30 a.m. outside FedEx facility in Schertz; 20/03/2018 – FBI: NO REPORTED INJURIES AT FEDEX FACILITY IN SHERTZ, TEXAS; 20/03/2018 – FBI EARLIER CONFIRMED EXPLOSION AT FDX FACILITY IN SCHERTZ, TX; 20/03/2018 – FedEx: Expanding After Pilot Program in 47 Walmart Locations in Six States; 09/04/2018 – FedEx Office Brings Same-Day Delivery Service to Oregon; 05/04/2018 – The central issue is the 5.5 percent minimum “institutional” cost contribution requirement from the post office’s package business, which competes with UPS and FedEx; 14/03/2018 – FEDEX SAYS MEMPHIS HUB PROJECT SHOULD BE COMPLETE BY 2025; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP FDX.N – PROVIDED LAW ENFORCEMENT RESPONSIBLE FOR THIS INVESTIGATION EXTENSIVE EVIDENCE RELATED TO THESE PACKAGES; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX 3Q ADJ EPS $3.72, EST. $3.11, REV. BEATS; 20/03/2018 – NewsChannel 12: BREAKING: Austin emergency response teams are investigating a suspicious package at a FedEx facility close to

Havens Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Avista Corp (AVA) by 56.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc sold 22,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The hedge fund held 17,296 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $703,000, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in Avista Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $46.49. About 265,826 shares traded. Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) has declined 8.49% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AVA News: 03/04/2018 – FirstPost: From Videocon to Avista, troubles mount for Chanda Kochhar-led ICICI Bank: The story so far; 25/05/2018 – Hydro One and Avista file a Settlement Agreement in Oregon Merger Case; 27/03/2018 – HYDRO ONE – NO COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH TRANSACTION WILL BE RECOVERED FROM AVISTA OR HYDRO ONE CUSTOMERS; 13/04/2018 – HYDRO ONE & AVISTA FILE A SETTLEMENT PACT IN IDAHO MERGER CASE; 27/04/2018 – AVISTA SAYS WA. UTC APPROVES ONE-TIME RATE ADJUSTMENTS; 25/05/2018 – HYDRO ONE – SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT IN OREGON INCLUDES FINANCIAL, NON-FINANCIAL COMMITMENTS; 04/04/2018 – Hydro One, Avista and City and Borough of Juneau reach a settlement in Alaska Merger Case; 02/05/2018 – Avista Corp. 1Q Net $54.9M; 13/04/2018 – Hydro One and Avista file a Settlement Agreement in Idaho Merger Case; 02/05/2018 – Avista 1Q Rev $409.4M

More notable recent Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Hydro One and Avista receive notice of abeyance in Oregon – GlobeNewswire” on January 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Avista Requests Natural Gas Price Increase for Idaho Customers in Annual Natural Gas Cost Adjustment Filing – GlobeNewswire” published on August 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Avista Makes Annual Price Adjustment Filings in Idaho – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Avista Stock Is Tumbling Today – Motley Fool” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Avista Corp. Reports Financial Results for First Quarter 2019, and Confirms 2019 Earnings Guidance – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54 billion and $1.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C by 274 shares to 9,191 shares, valued at $10.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Mid Cap 400 Etf (MDY) by 3,623 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 191,449 shares, and cut its stake in Rbc Spx Due 6/16/21.

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is FedEx Corporation (FDX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “US Postal Service Takes Another Billion-Dollar Hit – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “FedEx Finally Admits Amazon Is a Rival to Be Reckoned With – Motley Fool” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is FedEx Corporation’s (NYSE:FDX) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “UPS Removes Delivery Surcharges For 2019 Holiday Season – Benzinga” with publication date: August 20, 2019.