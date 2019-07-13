Havens Advisors Raised Holding in U S G (USG) by $1.66 Million as Share Value Were Volatile; Deere & Co (DE) Stock Declined While Oakmont Partners Boosted by $3.92 Million Its Holding

Oakmont Partners Llc increased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 254.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc bought 24,664 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 34,357 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49 million, up from 9,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.42B market cap company. The stock increased 2.55% or $4.11 during the last trading session, reaching $165.37. About 2.25 million shares traded or 6.67% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 30/05/2018 – DEERE & DEERE & CO. RAISES DIV MAY 30, 2018; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.50, REV VIEW $33.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA SELECTED TURF & UTILITY EQUIPMENT FLAT; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SEES FY NET INCOME $2.3B, SAW $2.1B; 04/04/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SAYS “STRONGLY” ENCOURAGE OFFICIALS TO AVOID ANY MEANINGFUL DISRUPTION TO AGRICULTURAL TRADE; 18/05/2018 – DEERE: SIGNIFICANT 2019 CONSTRUCTION-EQUIPMENT ORDERS ALREADY; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – CONSTRUCTION AND FORESTRY SALES INCREASED 84 PERCENT FOR THE QUARTER; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – QTRLY AGRICULTURE & TURF SALES ROSE 22 PERCENT; 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA SELECTED TURF & UTILITY EQUIPMENT WERE UP SINGLE DIGIT; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Farm equipment and Pepperidge Farm earnings

Havens Advisors Llc increased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 140.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc bought 38,600 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 66,000 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86M, up from 27,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 13, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 10/04/2018 – Knauf turns up heat on USG, urges shareholders to vote against directors; 12/04/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY BRKa.N SAYS ITS PRESENT INTENTION IS TO VOTE AGAINST FOUR DIRECTORS PROPOSED BY USG USG.N — STATEMENT; 26/03/2018 – KNAUF: USG SAID NOV. 2017 PROPOSAL WAS NOT IN HOLDER INTEREST; 17/04/2018 – GEBR. KNAUF KG SAYS FILED INVESTOR PRESENTATION WITH SEC IN CONNECTION WITH WITHHOLD CAMPAIGN AGAINST USG CORP; 02/05/2018 – Merger talks may not succeed. USG signaled it might hold out for more than $42 per share and that Knauf “will see value in excess” of its original bid; 16/04/2018 – GEBR. KNAUF KG SAYS ON APRIL 16, DELIVERED LETTER TO BOARD OF USG CORP – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – USG CORP -BOARD EVALUATED PROPOSAL, DETERMINED THAT PROPOSAL “SUBSTANTIALLY UNDERVALUES” CO, IS “NOT IN BEST INTERESTS OF ALL OF USG’S SHAREHOLDERS”; 10/04/2018 – KNAUF SAYS $42/SHR OFFER FOR USG IS ‘FULL & FAIR VALUE’ FOR CO; 10/04/2018 – USG SAYS KNAUF PROPOSAL ISN’T IN BEST INTEREST OF HOLDERS; 27/03/2018 – USG Corporation Employee Honored with Prestigious Industry Award

More notable recent USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “USG Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – Business Wire” on February 14, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “USG Corporation Stockholders Approve Acquisition by Knauf – Business Wire” published on September 26, 2018, Usatoday.com published: “Warren Buffett & Berkshire Hathaway make key changes to 2019 stock picks – USA TODAY” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Kellogg exec added to C-Suite of growing Atlanta medical marijuana startup – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Knauf Completes Acquisition of USG Corporation – Business Wire” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold USG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 102.54 million shares or 0.11% more from 102.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Capital Management Llc holds 0% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) or 22,700 shares. 43,494 are held by Price T Rowe Associates Md. Gardner Lewis Asset LP owns 971,915 shares or 5.23% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Bancorp Ag accumulated 132,584 shares or 0% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny stated it has 0% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). State Street Corp stated it has 1.48 million shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Blackrock holds 3.77 million shares. Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd stated it has 219,925 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 243,147 shares. Westpac Bk Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company, Connecticut-based fund reported 14,494 shares. D E Shaw & owns 0% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 22,479 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 9,082 shares. Havens Advisors Limited Liability Company has 66,000 shares.

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41M and $502.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 18,769 shares to 1,787 shares, valued at $339,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 2,734 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,298 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.87 million activity.