Havens Advisors Position In Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Was Lifted; Philadelphia Trust Company Cut Holding in Abbott Labs (ABT) by $1.47 Million

Havens Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc bought 16,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The hedge fund held 82,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.13 million, up from 66,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $111.54. About 110,776 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 22/05/2018 – Vault Systems Selects Mellanox and Cumulus Networks to Build a Secure, Scalable, High Performance OpenStack Cloud; 07/03/2018 – Starboard Value Files Proxy to Elect Directors to Mellanox Technologies Board; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Raises 2018 View To Rev $1.05B-$1.07B; 09/04/2018 – Mellanox ConnectX-5 Adapters and Rivermax Software Media Acceleration Enable Breakthrough Performance for Grass Valley Video Streaming Platform; 07/03/2018 – Mellanox Surpasses One Million 100Gb/s Ports With LinkX™ Optical Transceivers and Cables; 14/05/2018 – Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders Vote “FOR” Both of Mellanox’s Best-In-Class Governance Proposals; 17/05/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.04 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.02 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – STARBOARD SAYS “CONTINUE TO BELIEVE SUBSTANTIAL CHANGES ARE NEEDED AT MELLANOX IN ORDER TO BEST POSITION THE COMPANY”; 09/04/2018 – Mellanox ConnectX-5 Adapters and Rivermax Software Media Acceleration Enable Breakthrough Performance for Grass Valley Video

Philadelphia Trust Company decreased its stake in Abbott Labs Inc (ABT) by 3.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Trust Company sold 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 471,447 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.65M, down from 488,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Trust Company who had been investing in Abbott Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $84.49. About 898,435 shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: POLICE STILL SEARCHING CRIME SCENE, OTHER LOCATIONS; 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves US diagnostic device probe for $33.2 million; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT CITES TENDYNE DEVICE FOR MITRAL VALVE REPLACEMENT; 18/05/2018 – TEXAS GOV. ABBOTT SPEAKS AT PRESS CONFERENCE IN SANTA FE; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS IT’S TIME IN TEXAS TO TAKE ACTION TO MAKE SURE SUCH TRAGEDIES ARE NOT REPEATED; 29/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – NEW STUDY WILL EVALUATE WHETHER TREATMENT WITH CARDIOMEMS MONITOR IMPROVES SURVIVAL AND OUTCOMES FOR MORE PEOPLE; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT ABT.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.80 TO $2.90 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves US diagnostic device probe for $33.2 mln

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.97 in 2019Q1.

Philadelphia Trust Company, which manages about $1.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 2,540 shares to 42,150 shares, valued at $6.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.82 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48B for 25.15 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.