Havens Advisors Maintains Holding in U S G (USG); Paragon Capital Management Has Trimmed Visa (V) Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Paragon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 97.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc sold 76,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 1,809 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $283,000, down from 78,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $399.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $178.23. About 8.16M shares traded or 16.10% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR DEMANDING INTERNATIONAL STAFF POSTED TO BRITAIN FOR LESS THAN SIX MONTHS TO BE ABLE TO TRAVEL WITHOUT HAVING TO APPLY FOR A WORK VISA AHEAD OF TIME; 26/03/2018 – ERDOGAN: EU SHOULD TAKE STEPS ON TRAVEL VISA FOR TURKS SOONEST; 25/04/2018 – VISA – INVESTMENTS IN TALENTS & MARKETS AROUND WORLD, MARKETING FOCUSED ON WINTER OLYMPICS IN UPCOMING WORLD CUP LED TO DOUBLE-DIGIT EXPENSE GROWTH ON ADJ BASIS – CONF CALL; 21/03/2018 – TTServices Awarded Contract to Provide Canadian Visa Application Centre Services in 21 Countries Across the Americas; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: German GDP and ZEW; British labour data; Vodafone results; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Partners with Visa to Offer Global Payment Breach Intelligence; 08/03/2018 – Visa Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC SEES FY2018 GAAP AND ADJ EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 21% TO 22% RANGE, INCLUDING 6 PERCENTAGE POINT REDUCTION RESULTING FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. $1.02; 06/03/2018 – BRIDG APPOINTS ERIK BRUE AS CHIEF DATA OFFICER

Havens Advisors Llc increased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 140.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc bought 38,600 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 66,000 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86M, up from 27,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 12/04/2018 – USG Board Sends Letter to Stockholders Urging Them to Vote for the election of Its Independent Directors; 26/03/2018 – USG Board: Offer ‘Not in Best Interests of All USG’s Shareholders’; 26/04/2018 – USG REITERATES KNAUF’S BID DOESN’T REFLECT INTRINSIC VALUE; 07/05/2018 – Greenhaven Associates Inc. Exits Position in USG; 13/04/2018 – USG BOARD SAYS IT `WILL NOT YIELD TO THIS PRESSURE’; 16/04/2018 – Knauf Criticizes USG for Not Providing Current Stocklist Materials, Still Hopes for ‘Constructive Discussion’ About $42/Shr Offer; 10/04/2018 – Knauf Issues Open Letter to USG Shareholders and Urges Them to Vote Against All 4 USG Director Nominees; 26/03/2018 – Buffett-backed building products maker USG rejects buyout offer from Germany’s Knauf; 16/04/2018 – KNAUF COMMENTS IN LETTER TO MEMBERS OF USG BOARD; 27/03/2018 – USG Boral relocates Corporate Headquarters to Singapore as a strategic move to bolster its growth in Asia Pacific

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Paragon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $100.95 million and $210.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6,962 shares to 90,782 shares, valued at $4.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 6,710 shares in the quarter, for a total of 186,479 shares, and has risen its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 31.16 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Lc owns 0.06% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 29,311 shares. Cambridge Advisors holds 363,740 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. B Riley Wealth Mngmt holds 0.83% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 30,801 shares. Zwj Inv Counsel owns 111,928 shares. Df Dent And Company Incorporated invested in 3.91% or 1.26M shares. Gardner Russo And Gardner Limited Liability has invested 0.63% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). South Dakota-based South Dakota Investment Council has invested 1.15% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Gw Henssler & Associate Limited invested in 122,371 shares or 1.75% of the stock. Moreover, Marshfield Assoc has 5.61% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Arrow holds 3.05% or 84,274 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mgmt Limited holds 0.03% or 28,942 shares in its portfolio. 532,160 are owned by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Limited Liability. Smith Chas P Assocs Pa Cpas owns 0.09% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 4,903 shares. Jupiter Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 506,030 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 0.72% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 92,400 shares.